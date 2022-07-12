Church of Scientology Summer Fun Days To Continue With National Night Out

July 4 family fun day at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles—one of a series of events the Church holds for the community throughout the year. Having fun at the petting zoo at the Church of Scientology 4th of July event Young girl enjoys her cotton candy after a visit to the face-painting booth at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles 4th of July celebration. Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Los Angeles are active in drug prevention throughout the year. The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and make its educational materials available free of charge to educators, law enforcement and anyone wishing to help address the drug abuse crisis.

Church of Scientology Los Angeles has an exciting evening planned for East Hollywood families.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the date for an evening of kid-friendly fun in East Hollywood on August 2. That’s when the Church of Scientology Los Angeles will transform L. Ron Hubbard Way into a street festival once again—this time for National Night Out. With the many positive comments the Church received after their 4th of July family fun day—and with National Night Out falling on a Tuesday—local Scientologists want to make sure everyone knows in advance and can plan to be there.

Since 1984, the first Tuesday of August has been set aside throughout the country as National Night Out—“an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”

This purpose aligns with the Church’s objective to serve as a home for the community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

And while the evening will be filled with activities and games to provide enjoyment for young and old, there is another overriding purpose. By forging and increasing community-police partnership, National Night Out addresses a serious problem affecting all Angelenos—the dramatic increase in violent crime in the city.

Aware of the cause-and-effect relationship between drug abuse and crime, Scientology Churches and Scientologists are active in drug education and prevention throughout the year. They work in close coordination with the LAPD and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, providing drug education materials, programs and training to anyone wishing to take effective action to tackle these urgent issues.

