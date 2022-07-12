Medical Lifting Sling Market Forecasted To USD 1.41 Billion at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2030

Medical Lifting Sling Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Medical Lifting Sling Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Medical Lifting Sling market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are ETAC AB, Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh), Guldmann Inc., Handicare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Prism Medical Ltd., Silvalea Ltd., and Stryker Corporation

The global medical lifting slings market size was valued at $0.560 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.412 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The medical lifting slings is defined as a assistive medical devices, which allows patients in hospitals, home health care, and nursing homes to be transferred from a bed to a chair or other similar resting place, and vice versa. It works on the mechanism of hydraulic and electrical power. Medical lifting slings are mostly used by people who suffer from mobility disorders. Factors that drive growth of the global medical lifting slings market include increase in number of bariatric populations, rise in geriatric population, and increase in key players. In addition, rise in prevalence of mobility disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, ataxia, locomo, and neuromuscular disorder notably contributes toward growth of the global Medical Lifting Sling market.

Medical Lifting Sling Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Medical Lifting Sling Market by Key Players: ETAC AB, Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh), Guldmann Inc., Handicare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Prism Medical Ltd., Silvalea Ltd., and Stryker Corporation

Medical Lifting Sling Market By Product: Universal Slings, Transfer Slings, Hammock Slings, Standing Slings, Seating Slings, Toilet Slings, Bariatric Slings, and Others

Medical Lifting Sling Market By Usage Type: Reusable Slings, and Disposable Slings

Medical Lifting Sling Market By End User: Home Care Facilities, Hospitals, Elderly Care Facilities, and Others

