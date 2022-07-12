Smart Animal Trap Market to hit $507.56 Mn, Worldwide, by 2028 Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

The smart animal trap market is expected to grow from US$ 334.36 million in 2022 to US$ 507.56 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York , July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Smart Animal Trap Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Hardware (Sensors, Cameras, and Others), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Component (Hardware, Software, and Services)” The global smart animal trap market growth is driven by rise in human wildlife conflicts and rapid increase in population of several wildlife species.





Market Size Value in US$ 334.36 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 507.56 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 165 No. Tables 82 No. of Charts & Figures 79 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Hardware, Application, and Component Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Humans and wildlife conflicts (HWCs) occur when their respective requirements and behaviors clash, as humans and wildlife coexist in shared ecosystems and utilize common resources. HWCs have been occurring in the form of destruction of crops and livestock and property damage. They have increased due to changes in land usage, encroachment, fragmentation, habitat loss, and habitat restoration efforts (undertaken to meet the surging needs of the expanding human population).

The cases of HWC rise with human settlements close to protected areas and higher wildlife population densities. The destruction of crops and the loss of animals and human lives by wildlife demonstrate the social and economic costs that impact livelihoods and trigger poverty, which may ultimately prompt people to take appropriate conservation measures. HWCs also worsen households' psychological well-being, health, livelihoods, and food security; these effects can be classified as direct, indirect, or opportunity costs. The consequences of HWCs are more intense in economies where agriculture and animal farming play a significant role in generating income.





Smart Animal Trap Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Alert House ApS, CatchAlive ApS, Encounter Solutions Ltd., Econode Ltd., Wildlife Dominion Management LLC. (HogEye), PestSense Pty Ltd Animal Trap Solutions, Skyhawk, TrapSmart tm LLP., uWatch Ltd., Fallenmelder TRAPMASTER, TFK Handels GmbH, WildMelder , Triotos, and BOARMASTER are a few key smart animal trap market players. Several other major smart animal trap market players were also analyzed for a holistic view of the smart animal trap market size and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Skyhawk participated in FPMA, organized in Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Palm Coast, Florida, from June 13, 2022, to June 15, 2022.

In 2022, Skyhawk will be participating in NCPMA Carolinas Summer Conference at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, NC, from July 21, 2022, to July 23, 2022.





Smart Animal Trap Market Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

In 2020, many electronics and semiconductor manufacturers, including smart animal trap manufacturers, were operating with a limited workforce or halted their production due to lockdown, which affected the supply chain to some extent. Thus, smart animal trap market players could not meet their delivery timelines. However, the US is a prominent market for smart animal traps due to the growing wildlife population in some areas and the rising focus on integrating IoT technology.

On most of the Covid-19 impacted mink farms in the US, respiratory illness and an increase in mink fatalities were observed during the pandemic. However, some infected mink also appeared to be in good condition. SARS-CoV-2 was most likely disseminated among the mink on the farms by infected personnel. Once the virus is present on a farm, it is transmitted between mink and from mink to other wildlife animals. SARS-CoV-2 was discovered in one wild mink in Utah and Oregon, and a limited number of fugitive minks were captured close to the afflicted farms. Such incidents increased the need for smart animal traps more than ever to avoid contact with infected animals, but the supply chain constraints resulted in delayed deployment. However, in the past few months of late 2021, the supply lines of some industry verticals have started to stabilize, and the revenue of these industries showcased positive momentum, propelling the smart animal trap market growth in North America.





Nevertheless, HWCs are unavoidable because agriculture farming is a crucial component of community subsistence. Therefore, it is necessary to address the concerns of farmers by creating and implementing various conflict management methods. As a result, wildlife managers, researchers, and policymakers must collaborate to develop an effective conservation management approach utilizing smart animal traps, which satisfies both wildlife conservation needs and community demands. These factors are fueling the demand for smart animal traps, thereby driving the smart animal trap market growth in the coming years.

The global supply chains amid the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to continue to intensify over a slightly longer period due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Energy, food, and semiconductors are anticipated to be the most impacted industries, despite the US having limited direct commerce with Russia or Ukraine. However, the semiconductor sector is a major stakeholder in the ecosystem of the smart animal trap market. Therefore, the disruption is felt across the supply chain. While these goods are not entirely imported into the US, their costs are set on international markets.





