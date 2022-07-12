Ligation Devices Market Making Comeback with Growth; Expected CAGR of 6.1%

Ligation Devices Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Ligation Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson), Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical, ConMed Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Genicon, Inc., Grena Think Medical, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic PLC

The global ligation devices market was valued at $946.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,680.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Ligation devices are the set of instruments and accessories that help in binding a blood vessel or other tube in the body with a piece of medical graded thread or wire. Furthermore, these devices can also be utilized to remove or cut a specific part of the irregular tissue growth in the body. Ligation devices are very complex in nature and are designed to help assist during surgical procedures. These devices can be used in the management of conditions such as gastrointestinal problems, hemorrhoid development, left atrial appendage, and ureteral obstruction due to cardinal ligaments. Furthermore, the accessories such as band ligators can be used for the removal of hemorrhoids and hence is an important accessory for performing the surgeries. Ligation accessories can be used in laparoscopic and open surgical procedures. In addition, ligation devices help for banding esophageal varices. They can be used in controlling pregnancy by performing tubectomy.

Ligation Devices Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Ligation Devices Market by Key Players: Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson), Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical, ConMed Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Genicon, Inc., Grena Think Medical, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic PLC

Ligation Devices Market By Product: Handheld Instruments and Accessories

Ligation Devices Market By Application: Gastrointestinal & Abdominal Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, and Others

Ligation Devices Market By End User: Hospitals and Others

