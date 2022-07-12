Airborne SATCOM Market Size to hit $10.39Bn, Globally, by 2028 – Premium Report by The Insight Partners

The airborne SATCOM market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.49 billion in 2022 to US$ 10.39 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Airborne SATCOM Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Helicopters, and UAV), Component (SATCOM Terminals, Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, and Others), and Application (Defense and Commercial)” The global airborne SATCOM market growth is driven by rising adoption of satellite communication (SATCOM) technology to provide advanced communication solution increase in demand for SATCOM on-the-move (OTM) solutions.









Request Sample PDF Brochure of Airborne SATCOM Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013773/











Market Size Value in US$ 6.49 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 10.39 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 177 No. Tables 80 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Platform, Component, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









The global airborne SATCOM market is likely to continue to expand in the coming years with the burgeoning demand for new aircraft, which can be linked to an increase in air passenger traffic and the need for the replacement of aging aircraft. Commercial, government, and defense entities use airborne SATCOM systems to provide effective broadband communication services to high-speed aircraft. Airborne SATCOM systems are adaptable to meet the operational and maintenance needs of various aircraft systems, such as fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft. They can be deployed on various aerial vehicles, including mission aircraft, commercial airliners, business jets, and helicopters. The airborne SATCOM systems aid in broadband communication through satellite, which meets the mission and business-critical demands for audio, video, and high-speed data services on aerial platforms.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00013773







Airborne SATCOM Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Airbus SE; Thales Group; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. are a few key airborne SATCOM market players. In addition, several other important companies were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global airborne SATCOM market share and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Orbit GX30 multi-purpose terminal (MPT) demonstration system of Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. and Boeing Commercial Satellite Services successfully completed the first phase of testing with government users over Inmarsat Global Xpress (GX) and high-capacity, global military Ka-band.

In 2021, Honeywell and Inmarsat announced an agreement to develop and deliver innovative commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) solutions to the U.S. government. The solutions will be focused on fixed-wing and non-fixed wing aeronautical platforms operating worldwide, including in Arctic regions.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013773/







Airborne SATCOM Market: Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the global airborne SATCOM market growth due to the considerable disruption in manufacturing and supply chain activities, and the prohibition on international trade. The social restrictions enacted by governments to minimize the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 significantly disrupted the supply chain activities and reduced the production of various commodities, goods, and services. The repercussions of the pandemic also hampered the progress of the aviation industry in 2020 due to the lack of new developments, component manufacturing, and aircraft procurement. The lockdowns impacted the manufacturing of commercial and military aircraft, and helicopters, directly impacting the airborne SATCOM market. Moreover, companies operating in the aerospace & defense sector had to make tough decisions regarding their supply chains during the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery periods. The pandemic caused a brief halt in operations at key aircraft manufacturing locations. As a result, several major component suppliers and technology providers redirected their focus to cost reduction and manufacturing scale-down. These factors negatively impacted the airborne SATCOM market players in 2020.





Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Airborne SATCOM Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00013773/







Governments across the world are integrating commercial satellite technology into their military communication networks as a part of their efforts to meet the growing communication demands for applications such as airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (AISR), and communications on the move (COTM). These services need constant and reliable coverage, which satellite services excel at providing. Per the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), as of January 2021, there have been ~6,542 artificial satellites orbiting the earth, including ~3,372 active spacecraft. Image, audio, and video data in analog and digital signals are transmitted across numerous nodes in a network by artificial satellites.

Canada is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the North American region owing to its increasing military expenditure wherein the country has experienced a rise of 16% in its military expenditure in 2021 compared to 2020. Further, in January 2020 WestJet secured an agreement with FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. US$6.2 million to install FLYHT's Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS). In accordance with the five-year contract, FLYHT will give WestJet AFIRS units that support satellite communications (SATCOM), as well as SATCOM air traffic control (ATC) data safety services, FANS datalink (which enables pilots and ATC to directly communicate using digital text transmissions), and voice capabilities. On every Boeing 737 in its fleet, WestJet will employ AFIRS. As a result, WestJet will equip AFIRS on more than 160 aircraft. Additionally, the country is also experiencing a rise in demand for commercial aircraft over the years which is further expected to contribute to the rising demand for airborne SATCOM in Canada.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Airborne SATCOM Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013773















Browse Adjoining Reports:

SATCOM Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Component (Transponders, Transceivers, Converters, Amplifiers, Space Antennas, Others); Satellite Type (CubeSat, Small, Medium, Large); Application (Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Communication, Navigation, Scientific Research and Exploration, Others); End User (Commercial, Military) and Geography

SATCOM Transponders Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Satellite Type (Large Satellite (>2500 KG), Medium Satellite (501 - 2500 KG), Small Satellite (1 - 500 KG), CubeSat (0.27 - 27 Cubic Unit of 103 cm)); Application (Navigation, Scientific Research, Communication, Remote Sensing, Others) and Geography

Military SATCOM Ground Terminal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Receiver, Transmitter/Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, Modem/Router); Technology (VSAT, SATCOM on the Move, SATCOM on the Pause) and Geography

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Classification (C Band, X Band, S Band, Ku Band, and Ka Band) and Application (Military Use and Civil Use)

Satellite Communication Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Satellite Services (Fixed Satellite Service (FSS), Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS), Mobile-Satellite Service (MSS), Radio Navigation-Satellite Service, Satellite Broadband Service, Others); Communication Network (Satellite Internet Protocol Terminals, Gateways, Satellite Modems, Others); End-user (Aerospace, Defense, Government, Marine, Media and Entertainment, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography

Satellite Communication System Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Offering ( Solution, Services ); Components ( Receiver and Transmitters, Antennas, Transponders, Others ); System Type ( Fixed, Portable ); End-user ( Aerospace and Defense, Government, Commercial, Others )

Remote Sensing Satellite Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (SATCOM, Radar, EO/IR, Others); Application (Earth Observation, Telecommunication, Mapping and Navigation, Others) and Geography

Airborne Optronics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (Reconnaissance System, Targeting System, Search and Track System, Surveillance System, Countermeasure System); Technology (Multispectral, Hyperspectral); Application (Commercial, Military); Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and Geography

Airborne Warning and Control Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (RADAR, Command and Control System, Communication Support System); Application (Surveillance, Communications, Battle Management, Others) and Geography

Airborne Telemetry Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Wired Telemetry, Wireless Telemetry); Application (Short Range Radio Telemetry, Microwave Telemetry); Platform (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Parachutes); Component (Receiver, Transmitter); Sensor (GPS, Load Cell, Torque, Weather Prediction, Others) and Geography

Airborne Wind Turbine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Larger Turbines (Above 3MV), Smaller Turbines (Less than 3MV)); Application (Onshore, Offshore)













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: