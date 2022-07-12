Contact Centre Software Market Trends Include Integration Of AI To Accurately Analyze Customer Behavior As Per The Business Research Company's Contact Centre Software Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers contact centre software market size, contact centre software market forecasts, major contact centre software companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the contact center software market, technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the contact center software market. Enterprises are integrating artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of contact center software. AI helps in analyzing customer behavior, providing customer insights, reducing the waiting time of customers, and estimating real-time future behavior of the customer. For instance, in July 2020, NICE Systems Ltd., an Israel-based software company specializing in contact center software, launched ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention, a customer engagement AI platform with voice biometrics capabilities for automatic fraudster detection. The system is based on predictive behavioral models that aim to determine and score agent behaviors to improve sales opportunity discovery and customer satisfaction. It can scan millions of voice interactions to detect risky and abnormal behavior, including authentication methods and requests to change addresses without relying on agents to manually capture dispositions. It helps organizations to prevent the exposure of personally identifiable information; protect customers from account takeover; reduce fraud losses; and safeguard brand loyalty.



The global contact centre software market share is expected to grow from $26.8 billion in 2021 to $31.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The contact centre software industry growth is expected to reach $65.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.7%.

The rapid growth in the adoption of the cloud-based contact center is significantly contributing to the growth of the contact center software market. The cloud-based contact center is hosted on an internet server through which all inbound and outbound customer communications are handled. The growing adoption of cloud-based contact centers, which provide more scalability and flexibility than traditional contact centers, is promoting the growth of the contact center software market. For instance, according to a survey conducted in 2020 by Cisco Systems Inc., a US-based networking hardware company, 62% of contact center decision-makers have shown their interest in implementing a cloud-based contact center in the next 18 months. Therefore, the rapid growth in the adoption of the cloud-based contact center is driving the growth of the contact center software market.

Major players in the contact center software market are Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ZTE Corporation, NEC Enterprise Solutions, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Talkdesk Inc., Ameyo, 8x8, Aspect Software, Unify Inc., Five9 Inc., Vocalcom SA, Enghouse Interactive Inc., and NICE Systems Ltd.

The global contact centre software market analysis report is segmented by component into software, services; by service type into professional services, managed services; by deployment into cloud-based, on-premise; by end-user into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, government.

North America was the largest region in the contact center software market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in TBRC’s contact centre software market overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

