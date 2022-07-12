UK Expat Limited Company Buy-to-Let Continues to Grow

62% of landlords said that they were planning to set up a buy-to-let limited company to purchase property. This is an increase of 12% from the first quarter of 2022.

As investors battle rising prices, a UK expat or foreign national mortgage is one of the best ways to secure a highly profitable buy-to-let property.

Because of interest rates, inflation and currency exchange rates, UK expat and foreign national mortgage products are faring better compared with domestic mortgage products.

Because portfolio investors who hold their properties in limited companies will not pay income tax on retained profits, they are able to more easily build their property portfolio within the company.