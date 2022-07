Locomotive Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of autonomous locomotive engines is a key factor driving locomotive market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 14.31 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.7%

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Locomotive market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities of Locomotive market. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration of Locomotive market.

The Global Locomotive Market report comprises of vital details of the Locomotive business sphere that aims to offer the reader a comprehensive understanding of the Locomotive market and identify optimum growth prospects to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. The extensive analysis covered in the report offers insights into the estimated growth of the market during the forecast timeline. The report estimates the CAGR at which the market is expected to grow throughout the forecast timeline of 2020-2028.

The global locomotive market size was USD 14.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of autonomous locomotive engines, increasing traffic congestion on roads, rapid urbanization, and expansion of rail infrastructure are some of the key factors driving locomotive market revenue growth. In addition, government supportive initiatives and increasing investments in locomotives are expected to support revenue growth of the market.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global Locomotive Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry. The report is formulated to assist the readers better understand the overall market and make well-informed decisions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Strukton, Alstom SA., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Brookville Equipment Corporation, CRRC Corporation Limited, AEG Power Solutions, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Wabtec Corporation

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry to help them capitalize on future growth prospects.

The latest research study endows the reader with a comprehensive analysis of the product types of the global Locomotive market, categorizing the relevant information into the market share, production growth rate, and profit valuation of each product type. The study focuses on the wide-ranging application landscape of the market, segmenting it into the market share, estimated growth rate, and the forecast product demand for each application type.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Gate Turn-Off (GTO) Thyristor

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Module

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Module

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diesel

Electric

Electro-Diesel

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rectifier

Alternator

Traction Motor

Inverter

Auxiliary Power Conversion Unit

Others

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Locomotive market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

Locomotive Market Size Worth USD 27.56 Billion in 2030