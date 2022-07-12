Plastic Liners Market Expanding at A 4.8% CAGR During 2022-2032, Future Market Insights, Inc.

With a predicted increase in trade, North American manufacturers are expecting strong sales of plastic liners. Europe is expected to become the most lucrative market for plastic liners as food and beverage industries expand, while chemical production increases in line with global trends

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the plastic liners market is expected to total US$ 7.2 Bn in 2032, expanding at a 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032). Plastic liners are the flexible packaging solution which are used for transporting bulk products from one destination to other. The plastic liners are used for protecting the bulk products from the external natural elements. This also helps in keeping the product contamination-free.



The cost-effectiveness is the main advantage of using plastic liners and the reason behind the same is the need for extra labour or extra effort of cleaning the bulk container which reduces the cleaning or packaging waste cost.

The plastic liners are easy to put and install and easy to remove. With the use of plastic liners, the packaging waste can be reduced this lead to sustainable footprints. Moreover, the plastic liners provide resistance to humidity which ensures that the quality of the product remains as the same quality.

Request A Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15177

The plastic liners are designed in such a way that they prevent leakage along with protecting the content from getting contaminated. Further, increasing trade of bulk products is propelling the demand for plastic liners which are cost-effective and easy to use.

Additionally, growing food & beverage and chemical industries are projected to fuel the demand for plastic liners across the globe. Overall, with the rise in the need for protective and cost-effective packaging solution among the industries, the demand for plastic liners will improve at a positive rate over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Plastic Liners Market

Based on material, the polypropylene (PP) segment is estimated to hold around 40% of the market value share by the end of 2032.

of the market value share by the end of 2032. In terms of end use, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to create a growth opportunity of US$ 917.8 Mn during 2022-32.

during 2022-32. With the rise in the shipment of bulk products, the demand for the upto 5 Kg plastic liners is expected to propel during the forecast period.

Sales of plastic liners in North America will surge with the increasing trade of various commodities along with the presence of leading industry manufacturers.

Europe is expected to emerge as the most remunerative plastic liners market on the back of expansion of food & beverage and chemical industries





Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15177

Rise in Demand for the Proper Disposable Solution to Bolster Plastic Liners Demand

The plastic liners are also used for disposing of household and industrial waste. The waste is thrown in the plastic liners placed inside the waste container which reduces the cleaning effort and cost.

With the usage of plastic liners in the waste containers, the container remains clean. It is easy to remove the plastic liners and directly dispose of the waste. As the plastic liners prevent leakage, the waste container does not get spoiled.

Also, the garbage or waste plastic liners are made using special material so that the odour of the waste remains trapped inside. The development of scented garbage plastic liners creates a growth opportunity for the target market.

The plastic liners are recyclable as well as hygienic which gains traction among the end-users. The strength of the plastic liners prevents them from getting torn, this helps in carrying heavy loads. Overall, the demand for proper waste disposable packaging solutions boosts the demand for plastic liners.

Talk with our expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15177

Plastic Liners Market Landscape

Berry Global Group, ILC Dover LP, Plascon Group, American Plastics Company, and Polymer-Synthese-Werk GmbH are the key players operating in the plastic liners market. Also, the other noticeable players in the global plastic liners market are RRR Supply, Inc., A-Pac Manufacturing Co., Inc., International Plastics Inc., Champion Plastics, Chiltern Plastics, and others. The key players in tier 1 hold around 20-25% of the global plastic liners market.

Plastic Liners Market by Category

By Material:

Polyethylene (PE),

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others (PLA, etc.)





By Capacity:

Upto 5 kg,

6 – 15 Kg

15 – 25 Kg

Above 25 Kg

By End Use:

Food and Beverages

Fertilizers & Agri Products,

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Chemicals

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15177

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. COVID-19 Impact

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Capacity Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.6.2. Key Players

3.7. 3.6.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.1. Retailers

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.9. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.10. Production and Consumption Statistics

4. Global Plastic Liners Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Material Type

4.1. Introduction / Key Findings

4.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis By Material Type, 2016-2021

4.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis and Forecast By Material Type, 2022-2032

Read Full TOC…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging Market Insights Landscape

Semiconductor Packaging Market: The global semiconductor packaging market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 26.9 Bn in 2022, with demand growing at a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching US$ 50.6 Bn by 2032.

Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market: The global non-UV dicing tapes market size is expected to reach US$ 2.13 Billion in 2032

Slotted Containers Market: The slotted containers market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The slotted containers market is currently valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 5.36 Bn by 2032.

Bag Clips Market: Global Bag Clips demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4.8 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% to be valued at US$ 8.5 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Cast Stretch Films Market: The cast stretch films market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.45 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2032.

Specimen Transport Bags Market Trend: The specimen transport bags market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 244.7 Million in the year 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 623.24 Million by 2032.

Plastic Sterilization Trays Market Analysis: The plastic sterilization trays market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The plastic sterilization trays market is currently valued at US$ 14.86 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 31.20 Bn by 2032.

Sterilization Box Market Growth: The sterilization box market is likely to record a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 14.84 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 30.58 Bn by 2032.

Corrugated Open-head Drums Market Forecast: The corrugated open head drums market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The corrugated open head drums market is currently valued at US$ 12 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 28 Bn by 2032.

Commercial Paper Bags Market Volume: The global commercial paper bags market size is likely to reach US$ 11.2 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: