How UK Expat Buy-to-Let is Changing with the Cost-of-Living Crisis

The cost of living crisis is causing a revolution in the types of properties that renters are choosing.

Renters are looking towards new builds with higher EPC ratings to minimise their energy costs.

According to Zoopla, 80% of new build properties have an EPC rating of an A or a B, making them incredibly attractive for UK expat and foreign national investors looking to meet the new EPC requirements.

Energy conscious consumers are actively pursuing ways to reduce their carbon footprints and when choosing between two properties, energy efficiency could well become a deciding factor.