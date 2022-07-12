Submit Release
Foss Fine Meats Issues Class I Recall for Ham Products

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 12, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Foss Fine Meats in Spa​rta, Wis., is issuing a voluntary recall of ham products produced for individuals and packaged and sold from its retail store. Affected products ​may include a Wisconsin mark of inspection with establishment No. 58 and also may include a “packed on” date of 1 to 153 or 330 to 356. The recall includes the following:

  • Smoked and cured whole hams​
  • Smoked and cured ham steaks 
  • Smoked and cured ham roasts
  • Smoked and cured ham hocks

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products did not comply with the Federal Meat Inspection Act as required by law. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov​.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Mark Wells, Foss Fine Meats, at (608) 269-6456.

USDA Recall Classifications 

Class I
 This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.


