Jamaica Rum Festival, a Day to Remember

Valón Thorpe, CEO Mystique Integrated and Festival Director, struck a pose with the sultry and effervescent recording artist, Sevana. Her ballerina-inspired ensemble turned heads and captivated the audience during her performance. The original Fire Man, Capelton set blaze to the stage with a high-energy performance to close the show. The Aqueduct in Montego Bay was certainly alive with music, the second King Shango touched down on stage, delivering a slew of hits with no hesitation Tessanne Chin delivers a soulful performance for fans at Jamaica Rum Festival on Saturday, June 25.

MONTEGO BAY, ST. JAMES , JAMAICA , July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its virtual staging in 2021 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Jamaica Rum Festival presented by Appleton Estate hosted a successful physical staging complete with digital access on June 25, much to the delight of patrons.

With the lifting of all the measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act, which allowed for the fourth staging, the event saw thousands of patrons happily venturing to the grounds of The Aqueduct in Rose Hall, St. James for tastes of the best quality rums Jamaica has to offer.

Staying true to its display and celebration of Brand Jamaica, the Festival also featured over 40 local artisans who were able to offer their unique products for sale. In addition to the offerings of over 100 different rum blends and cocktails, scrumptious food bites from various local outlets and educational rum seminars, the festival provided a stellar entertainment line-up, which saw the audience rocking, singing, and dancing from start to finish, with some of Jamaica’s brightest emerging stars and veteran acts doing what they do best.

Following the early performances delivered by fast-rising stars, Sevana, and Runkus, and high-energy sets by the likes of D’Burnz, D’Voyce, and Kalyra, well-established artiste, Tessanne Chin took to the stage to enthral the sea of patrons with a slew of crowd favourites, including ‘Be the One’, ‘Anything is Possible’, and ‘Messenger’. The past winner of the ‘The Voice’ later sealed the deal with her classic, ‘Hideaway’.

This was followed by performances by Romain Virgo, Sanchez and Capleton.



Festival Director, Valón Thorpe, expressed that delivering the ultimate educational and entertainment package was something that the Jamaica Rum Festival team and presenting sponsor, Appleton Estate set out to do from the start.

Beyond the response from the crowd at the live show, the performances received rave reviews and praises across social media. Thorpe expressed that the team is pleased to deliver another show of this calibre in line with the standard for the Jamaica Rum Festival.

He said, “We chose this year’s line-up with the full intention of delivering an entertainment package that would move the people, and truly bring a memorable close to an already-unforgettable Rum Festival experience. We’re thrilled to see patrons come out in such large numbers to participate in our edutainment offerings during the day, and then to seal the deal with these incredible performances throughout the night.”

Regional Marketing Manager, J. Wray & Nephew Limited, Kamal Powell, echoed Thorpe’s sentiments. According to Powell, Appleton Estate was “thrilled to once again bring patrons a memorable show at the fourth staging of the festival.”

“Reggae and rum are two precious and integral parts of Jamaican culture and history. Sharing this with rum lovers and reggae lovers from all over the world is something that the team at Appleton Estate looks forward to every year. We’re excited to continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” he finished.

