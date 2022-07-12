Submit Release
July – Officer Spotlight: Ryan Francis

Name: Ryan Francis
Duty Station: Carlsbad District Officer
Special Area of Responsibility/Game Mgmt Units: Game Management Units: 30, 31, 33
Lincoln National Forest, Guadalupe District
Length of Service: 2 years
Field Training: Albuquerque
Education:High School – Ruidoso High School- Ruidoso, NM
College – New Mexico State University – Las Cruces, NM
Degree – Bachelor’s of Criminal Justice
College Attended: Framingham State University, Framingham, Massachusetts
Degree: Environmental Studies and Sustainability
Hometown: Ruidoso, NM
Current Projects/Assignments: Poaching Investigations, Youth Turkey Hunt
Best Thing About the Job: I enjoy the flexibility of the job, choosing what to do with my day, exploring country, and being outdoors
What made you want to be a NM Game Warden?: The mix of Law Enforcement with nature, wildlife, projects, and flexibility
Special Interest: Investigations, Depredation, Wildlife Projects
One piece of advice for anyone interested in becoming a NM Game Warden: Be flexible in where you may want to live if you get the job, there are always openings to move to different areas and, chances are, you’ll get the opportunity to move to where you want to go.
Help protect your wildlife!
If you see a violation please report it to the OGT Hotline at 1-800-432-4263.
Contact Information
Phone: 505-309-1648
Email: Ryan.Francis@state.nm.us

