July – Officer Spotlight: Ryan Francis

Name: Ryan Francis

Duty Station: Carlsbad District Officer

Special Area of Responsibility/Game Mgmt Units: Game Management Units: 30, 31, 33

Lincoln National Forest, Guadalupe District

Length of Service: 2 years

Field Training: Albuquerque

Education:High School – Ruidoso High School- Ruidoso, NM

College – New Mexico State University – Las Cruces, NM

Degree – Bachelor’s of Criminal Justice

College Attended: Framingham State University, Framingham, Massachusetts

Degree: Environmental Studies and Sustainability

Hometown: Ruidoso, NM

Current Projects/Assignments: Poaching Investigations, Youth Turkey Hunt

Best Thing About the Job: I enjoy the flexibility of the job, choosing what to do with my day, exploring country, and being outdoors

What made you want to be a NM Game Warden?: The mix of Law Enforcement with nature, wildlife, projects, and flexibility

Special Interest: Investigations, Depredation, Wildlife Projects

One piece of advice for anyone interested in becoming a NM Game Warden: Be flexible in where you may want to live if you get the job, there are always openings to move to different areas and, chances are, you’ll get the opportunity to move to where you want to go.

Contact Information

Phone: 505-309-1648

Email: Ryan.Francis@state.nm.us