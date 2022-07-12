Name: Megan Otero

Promotion to: Guide and Outfitter Program Manager

Special Area of Responsibility/Game Mgmt Units: Management of Guides and Outfitters- Statewide

Length of Service: 11.5 years

Education: High School –Cuba High School

College – New Mexico State University – Las Cruces NM

Degree – Bachelor’s of Criminal Justice and Bachelor’s of Arts- Psychology

Current Projects/Assignments: </strong >New License Year Guide and Outfitter renewals

Best Thing About the Job: One part I enjoy is you never know what the day may bring. The variety of our job duties means the task of the day is always different and could be anywhere in the state. I also enjoy showing the young girls in our state there are female conservation officers and if it’s something they are interested in, it is possible.

What made you want to be a NM Game Warden? I have always loved the outdoors and being in nature. Becoming a Game Warden lined up with my views, our purpose is to conserve our natural resources and wildlife. I want to help ensure the children of our state can enjoy the great outdoors as I have.

Special Interest: Education, Law Enforcement

One piece of advice for anyone interested in becoming a NM Game Warden. Be willing to push yourself, no matter how uncomfortable or unfamiliar it is. Having the ability to adapt and learn will help you with any situation. Every Game Warden has their first bear in a tree, law enforcement contact, or Hunter Education class but those that approach them with motivation and an open mind will exceed.

Contact Information:

Phone – 505-476-8066

Email – megan.otero@state.nm.us