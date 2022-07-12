Powdered Beverages Market Size is Expected to Grow at 3-4% CAGR During 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.
Increasing preference for convenient and ready-to-drink beverages is expected to drive sales in the Powdered Beverages Market in the forthcoming years.NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powdered Beverages Market is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR of ~3.5% 2022-2032, reaching a value of US$ 10 Bn by 2022.
This Powdered Beverages market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Powdered Beverages market.
Powdered beverage products, containing chocolate, fruit, coffee, and other flavored substances and manufactured with the help of heat treatment, are witnessing significant demand in recent years. Growing popularity of ready-to-mix and ready-to-eat foods, on the account of rising on-the-go breakfast products or convenience culture, has been contributing to the demand for powdered soft drinks and powdered beverages.
Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10740
Powdered beverage is considered a suitable alternative to ready-to-drink products. Increasing scope of application in various types of end products, such as soft drinks, sports & nutritional drinks, fruit juices, and coffee, is reflecting robust growth in demand for powdered beverages. Single-serve powdered beverages remains highly preferred among consumers over their multi-serve counterparts, as the former offers greater convenience.
Market Gains Remain Uphold by Extended Shelf-life of Powdered Beverages
The powdered beverages market is predominantly fueled by increasing awareness about the product and its associated health benefits. Surging demand for powdered beverages can be attributed to their convenience factor and relatively low cost, which are the ideal solution for consumers with hectic schedule and busy lifestyle. Moreover, powdered beverages do not have a specific temperature requirement to maintain quality or shelf life, thereby making them suitable choice for the camping, travelling, and similar occasions.
Single serve format of powdered beverages enables the consumption in the limited amount, which can be a competitive driver for the market over the liquid beverage market. Key players operating in the powdered beverages are introducing new and novel products with the high protein content, targeting health and wellness enthusiast. As the trend of health wellness has brought numerous products in the marketplace, such as fusion beverages, plant-based beverages, and organic drinks, manufacturers are targeted towards fortifying powdered beverages with nutritious ingredients.
Moreover, a growing number of consumers are seeking for organic and natural products, consisting of plant-based ingredients. Powdered beverage manufacturers are tapping into the current need of the market, coming with the innovative solutions. For instance, incorporation of pea protein in powdered beverages is gaining traction, as it is marketed to offer various health benefits.
As aversion of consumers towards synthetic or chemical ingredients has been evident, manufacturers are using natural food preservatives to extend shelf life of powdered beverage. Such factors are expected to create a positive outlook of the powdered beverages market.
Request for Report Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10740
Powdered Beverages Market: Regional Analysis
North America and European continue to maintain leading position in the powdered beverages market. Strong presence of key market players and greater awareness and availability of the product in these regions are responsible for the high consumption of powdered beverages. Moreover, established distribution network in these regions contributes to maximum market share. However, high growth opportunities are expected in Asia, Latin America, and MEA, due to increase in consumer purchasing power and growing product awareness among the consumers.
Powdered Beverages Market: Key Participants
Some of the important participants in the powdered beverages market are:
•Nestlé S.A.
•Chr. Hansen A/S
•TreeHouse Foods, Inc.
•Kraft Foods
•Simatek A/S
•Cargill Inc.
•Nellson LLC
•CP Kelco
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the powdered beverages market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as type, nature, application, and sales channel.
Powdered Beverages Market Segmentation
The powdered beverages market can be segmented on the basis of type, nature, application, and sales channel.
On the basis of type, the powdered beverages market can be segmented as:
Single Serve
Multi Serve
On the basis of nature, the powdered beverages market can be segmented as:
Organic
Conventional
On the basis of application, the powdered beverages market can be segmented as:
Sport Drinks
Soft Drinks
Fruit Juices
Coffee
Others (Dairy, etc.)
On the basis of sales channel, the powdered beverages market can be segmented as:
Hypermarket/ Supermarket
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Specialty Stores
Mass Grocery Stores
Other Retail Formats
Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10740
Report Highlights:
•A detailed overview of parent market
•Changing market dynamics in the industry
•In-depth market segmentation
•Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value
•Recent industry trends and developments for Powdered Beverages Market
•Competitive landscape for Powdered Beverages Market
•Strategies for key players and products offered
•Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
•A neutral perspective on market performance
•Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
About FMI
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/powdered-beverages-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn