Wilderness Walk for Warriors holds 9th annual 'Support N' Escort

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bikers and Jeepers set out Saturday morning for a special trek to help honor our veterans.

Wilderness Walk for Warriors, a group dedicated to assisting veterans, held their ninth annual Support N’ Escort.

The day began with a motorcycle ride from the Army National Guard Base in Bangor.

The procession consisted of Maine State Police, the Patriot Riders of America, and others.

They rode 60+ miles from Bangor to the Community Center in Monson.

Once they arrived in Monson, they read the names of Maine’s fallen heroes post 9-11.

From Monson, a team of hikers will set out on a ten-day, 120 mile hike along the Appalachian Trail to the top of Mount Katahdin.

For founder, Chris Robinson, it’s always emotional to see folks come out and support this event year after year.

“It makes me feel like the organization my brother and started means something to all these people. There’s Gold Star Families down there that come out because they want to see us remembering those names.” Chris Robinson, Founder, Wilderness Walk for Warriors

“The proudness of supporting our veterans and supporting a group that supports our veterans is totally overwhelming. Always support your veterans. Your freedom wasn’t free and we have our freedom everyday. If it wasn’t for those that gave their life and fought for us, we would not have this.” Julie Hicks, Vice President Patriot Riders of America, ME-3

The Patriot Riders of America Maine - Chapter Three were on hand Saturday to present a $5,000 check to Robinson and the Wilderness for Warriors group. That money will be used to help local vets.

The event has been held every July since 2014.

