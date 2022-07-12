Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,362 in the last 365 days.

Wilderness Walk for Warriors holds 9th annual 'Support N' Escort

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bikers and Jeepers set out Saturday morning for a special trek to help honor our veterans.

Wilderness Walk for Warriors, a group dedicated to assisting veterans, held their ninth annual Support N’ Escort.

The day began with a motorcycle ride from the Army National Guard Base in Bangor.

The procession consisted of Maine State Police, the Patriot Riders of America, and others.

They rode 60+ miles from Bangor to the Community Center in Monson.

Once they arrived in Monson, they read the names of Maine’s fallen heroes post 9-11.

From Monson, a team of hikers will set out on a ten-day, 120 mile hike along the Appalachian Trail to the top of Mount Katahdin.

For founder, Chris Robinson, it’s always emotional to see folks come out and support this event year after year.

The Patriot Riders of America Maine - Chapter Three were on hand Saturday to present a $5,000 check to Robinson and the Wilderness for Warriors group. That money will be used to help local vets.

The event has been held every July since 2014.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Wilderness Walk for Warriors holds 9th annual 'Support N' Escort

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.