Cloud Database Security Market size is expected to reach USD 27 Billion in 2028 | Notes By Emergen Research

Cloud Database Security Market Trend – High demand from North America

Cloud Database Security Market Size – USD 6.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.0%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud database security market size is expected to reach USD 27 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen. Rapid adoption of cloud-based services in healthcare sector and the need to maintain regulatory compliance are some key factors driving cloud database security market revenue growth.

Cloud database security is a method of protecting data in cloud computing by protecting databases from unauthorized access, theft, and misuse of confidential data. Server-less or hosted applications that encrypt sensitive data before they are transferred to a public cloud service provider using client-side encryption techniques are included in cloud database security. This ensures that even if an attacker gains access to the servers storing these backups, they are useless without the keys.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Cloud Database Security business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Cloud Database Security market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Google entered into a partnership with Cisco, which helped Cisco to expand its Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) by connecting it to Google Cloud\'s global network. This collaboration has benefitted their clients to fully integrate WAN applications with cloud workloads.

Hybrid segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to rapid adoption of hybrid cloud by various IT and tech companies, including Netflix, Hulu, Uber, and Airbnb. A hybrid cloud is made up of both private and public components that can be linked together so that workloads can move freely between them based on availability, cost, and performance needs, among other factors. It also helps in securely maintaining data privacy, which is expected to increase its adoption further.

Cloud activity monitoring segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global market in 2020, owing to increasing number of cyber-attacks across the world. Cloud-based apps are monitored using a variety of application monitoring technologies, which makes them an integral part of cloud database security system.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Cloud Database Security market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Cloud Database Security market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

IBM Corporation, Fortinet Technologies Inc., Intel Security Group, Oracle Pvt. Ltd., NetLib Security Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Company, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Voltage Security Inc., Axis Technology LLC, and Informatica LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud database security market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

o Cloud Activity Monitoring

o Access Management

o User Authentication

o Others

· Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

o BFSI

o Government

o Retail

o Healthcare

o IT & Telecom

o Manufacturing

o Others

