The Worldwide Graph Database Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.25 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of graph database software in healthcare industry and rising demand for robust AI infrastructure are some key factors driving market growth

Graph Database Market Size – USD 1.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Rising use of graph database for GDPR and regulation compliances ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Graph Database Market size reached USD 1.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising use of graph database software in healthcare industry and rising demand for robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure are some key factors driving market growth are some key factors driving global graph database market revenue growth. Rising use of graph databases for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and regulation compliances are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Graphs make it easier to control data migration and security. The databases minimize the chances of data breaches and ensures more uniformity while removing data, hence increasing trust related to private data. This is expected to boost adoption of graph databases for GDPR and regulation compliances, and in turn propel market revenue growth.

However, lack of standardization and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to hamper growth of the global graph database market to some extent over the forecast period. Also, though graph databases are functionally NoSQL databases, these cannot be used in the low-cost cluster and therefore must run on a unified system, which leads to the network\'s performance decline.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/907

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, DataStax, Inc., ArangoDB GmbH, TigerGraph, Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., BitNine Co Ltd., and Neo4j, Inc

The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the growth of the market.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Graph Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Labeled Property Graph

Resource Description Framework (RDF)

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/graph-database-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global graph database market on the basis of component, deployment, graph type, organization size, analysis type, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Graph Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Labeled Property Graph

Resource Description Framework (RDF)

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Analysis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Connectivity Analysis

Path Analysis

Centrality Analysis

Community Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Master Data & Metadata Management

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Customer Analytics

Recommendation Engine

Identity and Access Management

Privacy and Risk Compliance

Supply Chain Management

Infrastructure Management

Content Management

Asset Management

Human Capital Management

Scientific Data Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Logistics & Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Others

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/907

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/907

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Buy Your Copy now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/907

Benefits of Purchasing Graph Database Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Electric Vehicle Brake Pads Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-brake-pads-market

Network Performance Monitoring And Diagnostics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-performance-monitoring-and-diagnostics-market

Smart Space Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-space-market

Graph Database Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/graph-database-market

Internet Of Nanothings Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-nanothings-market

Dating Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dating-services-market

Crystal Oscillator Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crystal-oscillator-market

Perlite Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/perlite-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Graph Database Market Size Worth USD 11.25 Billion in 2030