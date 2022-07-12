Galaxy Lending Group Explains the Competitive Mortgage Rates
Galaxy Lending Group Explains the Competitive Mortgage RatesHEATH, TX, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Lending Group, a well-reputed loan lending company understands the concerns raised by their customers about the competitive mortgage rates, especially during times of economic uncertainty. They know that these rates would influence both homeowners and loan borrowers alike. This is why they deem it essential to explain the nuances of mortgage rates during rising mortgage interests.
This famous lending group not only lends loans to aspiring homeowners but also ensures that they are constantly up-to-date with the latest trends and interest rates within the market to create programs that would work towards the benefit of their clients. Once the client understands the current mortgage rates, it would be easier for them to consider other factors before making wise loan decisions.
Rising Mortgage Interests and Predictions
According to the lending group, the mortgage rates have increased by 20% and will continue to rise each year. Starting with 3.29%, the rate for a 30-year fixed loan gradually escalated to 5.57%. Experts have forecasted that due to the current inflation trends, the mortgage rates would continue to fluctuate between 4.8% to 5.5% till the end of 2022.
What Should Aspiring Homeowners Do?
Homeowners should consider a thorough financial checkup and discuss loans and programs with experts that would help them adjust to the current rising interests according to their needs. It is also essential to assess the current personal timeline and consider whether it is necessary to buy a home right now.
Galaxy Lending Group understands each and every need of its clients. This has allowed them to gain a wonderful reputation within the lending market.
“I have now purchased and refinance a home with Galaxy Lending Group. They are very responsive and a pleasure to work with. They went above and beyond my expectations. My situation was quite complex, and they were able to handle it with ease. They are very knowledgeable, and I felt I was in good hands the whole time. I highly recommend them.” -Spencer W.
“Harold is an expert in his field and has helped my husband and I through multiple house-buying and refinancing endeavors! He has gotten us the lowest interest rates available and delivered his service with kindness, humor, and excellent communication. I would time and again recommend Galaxy Lending and Harold to anyone looking to buy a home or refinance - you will be hard-pressed to find someone as knowledgeable or proficient in the field.” -Jaci K.
About Galaxy Lending Group
Galaxy Lending Group is a well-known company committed to making its client’s loans their highest priority. They accomplish this by providing all of their customers with the financial flexibility to follow all of their aspirations. As a mortgage lender, Galaxy is well-known for working alongside its clients at every stage of their personal or professional development. They are committed to giving only the best customer service possible, demonstrating this by showcasing their trustworthiness, dependability, and professionalism.
