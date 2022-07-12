Biologics Market Growth Till 2028 Future Trends and Major Players: Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Amgen, Sanofi, Merck & Co

Emergen Research Logo

Rising occurrences of target conditions and advancements in biomedical technology are among the significant factors influencing market revenue growth

Biologics Market Size – USD 299.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends –Surging demand and higher adoption of novel therapies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biologics market is projected to reach USD 567.96 Billion in 2028 at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors attributed to steady market revenue growth include rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, gene-based & cellular-based biologics, vaccines, and molecular therapy, etc. in the treatment of diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological diseases, among others.

Surging demand and higher adoption of novel biologics drugs and therapies across the globe for the treatment of disease conditions is a significant factor causative of steady market revenue growth. One such novel drug is Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), which is a highly effective drug used in disease treatment. In cancer treatment, ADC delivers drugs to the disease/target cells with a very high specificity, thereby maximizing efficacy and lessening systemic exposure, as well as associated side effect risks. Based on payload attached to the antibody, ADC can be deployed to influence several biological functions.

Click Here To Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/61

The data is gathered from primary and secondary sources, and it may be supported by commercial experts. The firm has professional business relationships with a number of companies, as well as a strategic alliance with freelancing specialists from all over the world. The in-house database contains market data for a variety of industries and domains.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In September 2020, Biocon Biologics Ltd. and Mylan made an announcement about the introduction of biosimilar Semglee in the US. This biosimilar is available, both in pre-filled pen and vials, and is intended for controlling high blood pressure in adults having type 2 diabetes and pediatric patients having type 1 diabetes.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Among the source segments, mammalian segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Expression systems deploying mammalian cells for recombinant hormones/proteins can introduce appropriate protein folding, PTM (post-translational modifications), and product assembly that are essential for overall biological activity.

Among the product type segments, vaccines segment revenue is expected to expand at a relatively faster rate over forecast period. A vaccine functions by preparing the immune system to identify and fight pathogens, either bacteria or viruses. Vaccines are beneficial in reducing preventable infectious diseases, and currently, fewer number individuals suffer from the distressing effects of pertussis and measles, among other illnesses. Presently, vaccines are witnessing spiraling demand across the globe to curb the spread of COVID-19 and resulting mortalities occurring due to the disease.

Among the application segments, the cancer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Biologics assists the immune system in quickly recognizing cancer cells in the human body, as well as attacking the malignant cells, switching on/off the signals from cancerous cells and aiding in dodging the immune system cells.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biologics development, and better reimbursement scenario in some countries in the region.

ACCESS FULL REPORT @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biologics-market

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global Biologics Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Biologics Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

Objectives of the Global Biologics Market Study:

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Biologics Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

Emergen Research has segmented the global biologics on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Others

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/61

Global Biologics Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/61

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market.

The report presents a thorough examination of the Biologics Market elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Biologics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Biologics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Biologics Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Biologics Market By End-Use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Biologics Market Regional Outlook

Browse more reports @

inhalation and nasal spray market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/inhalation-and-nasal-spray-market

adipose-derived stem cell market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adipose-derived-stem-cell-market

renewable polypropylene market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/renewable-polypropylene-market

small arms market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-arms-market

sports guns market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-guns-market

explosion proof equipment market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/explosion-proof-equipment-market

multiple sclerosis drugs market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market

About us:

Emergen research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.