GRAY RHINO & COMPANY JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
Renowned author of The Gray Rhino brings DCRO Institute programs to her corporate strategic advisory company's portfolio of offerings.
Michele has changed the discussion about risk with her groundbreaking work. We are thrilled that our joint impact on the positive governance of risk-taking will expand further with this partnership.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that Gray Rhino & Company has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner. Based in Chicago, Gray Rhino & Company is led by Michele Wucker, an author, economic policy expert, and strategic advisor. She coined the gray rhino metaphor for obvious, high-impact risks and developed an analytical framework to help leaders gain competitive advantages by improving their responses. The goal of this relationship is to further distinguish those global leaders with whom Michele works via DCRO Institute credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
“Michele Wucker has changed the discussion about risk with her groundbreaking work,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “Risk has an impact on decisions and performance. She teaches these important lessons as a member of our faculty. We are thrilled that her and our impact on the positive governance of risk-taking will expand even further with this partnership.”
“The DCRO Institute gives boards and c-level executives essential tools to help strategically frame, communicate, and execute dynamic risk management,” Wucker said. “I am delighted to be part of this important initiative helping leaders to integrate risk thinking across their organizations and, in turn, to optimize their pursuit of the positive risks they cannot afford to neglect and to minimize the ill-considered risks that they cannot afford to take.”
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute’s full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our work with boards and individuals, please visit www.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Gray Rhino & Company - Gray Rhino & Company helps decision-makers to gain strategic advantages by improving the ways they manage obvious, high-impact risks and challenges. A “gray rhino” is a clear and present danger in business, life, and the world that gives decision-makers a choice to respond: to get trampled, to get out of its path, or to harness its strength. Visit https://www.thegrayrhino.com/ to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
