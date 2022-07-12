Managing Carbon Footprint Market Top Players, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising concerns related to climate change worldwide and global warming causing unusual weather conditions are key factors driving market growth

Managing carbon footprint Market Size – USD 9.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Managing carbon footprint market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected market revenue growth can be attributed to primarily to rising concerns regarding climate change, global warming, and increasing government initiatives to address carbon emissions across the globe. Rising awareness among organizations to focus on lowering carbon emission levels by calculating carbon footprint is another factor driving market growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/596

Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions also plays a major role for growth of market as it compels the organizations to deploy Managing carbon footprint software to adhere to rules and regulations. Rising focus of energy and utility sectors on Managing carbon footprint is also expected to drive market growth. In addition, support for carbon trading market is further expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Key players in the market include

Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Managing carbon footprint market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Managing carbon footprint market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Enablon technology and EY announced launch of ESG solution that offers a centralized database for tracking an organization’s ESG data and strategies

In January 2020, Laragon and IsoMetrix entered into partnership with the objective to expand into Latin America and develop growth in the European market.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be largely attributed to increasing expenditure by governments in countries in the region to encourage adoption of carbon footprint management solutions and stringent regulatory framework.

The energy and utilities segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to significant rise in energy usage over the past few years owing to rapid urbanization and improving standards of living. Rising electricity demand and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation facilities and from electronic appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners is expected to continue to drive demand for lower carbon emission solutions.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/596

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Managing carbon footprint Market , with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Managing carbon footprint market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Managing carbon footprint market based on component, size, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-footprint-management-market

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Managing carbon footprint market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Managing carbon footprint industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Managing carbon footprint market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/596

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

dapps market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dapps-market

molecular diagnostics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-market

ultraviolet led market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-led-market

3d bioprinting market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-bioprinting-market

synthetic blood substitutes market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-blood-substitutes-market

cell-free dna testing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

rehabilitation robotics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rehabilitation-robotics-market

thin wall packaging market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thin-wall-packaging-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-carbon-footprint-management-market