Win-Win Situation: Streaming Platforms and Smart TVs
This article introduces how Streaming Platforms and Smart TVs create a Win-Win Situation.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streaming media platforms combine services with smart device hardware, accelerating the popularity of smart TVs and the advent of the streaming media era.
After the launch of Apple TV+, Apple chose to directly send a free one-year Apple TV+ subscription service to all users who purchased new Apple hardware products. After the original free users had expired, Apple extended this offer for a few more times. months. Therefore, it is very important for users to know how to download apps on sharp smart tv as not all brands of TVs come pre-installed with comprehensive apps.
Amazon, which has also launched a lot of hardware in the smart home, has long created its own smart TV product Fire TV. This TV stick type product is cheap and easy to use, has many choices at different price points, and can directly upgrade a traditional TV to a smart TV. At the same time, it has built-in Alexa voice assistant and Amazon Prime Video, which makes Amazon, as an e-commerce platform, unknowingly occupy the user's living room entertainment life. Recently, Hisense TV and Amazon cooperated to launch the first Hisense Amazon TV. Knowing How to Download Apps on Hisense Smart TV can help people quickly get the streaming platform they want in Hisense TV.
In addition, Roku relies on streaming media to dominate the market. In the early days, Roku dominated the market by making low-cost TV boxes and TV sticks. The perfect combination of Roku TVs and TV sticks brings a whole new experience to users. They recommend using the TV size calculator to help calculate the best TV size and viewing distance for living rooms and bedrooms. Of course, in addition to relying on low prices to quickly seize the market, Roku took the lead in supporting Netflix in 2008 is also one of its unique strategies.
There is no doubt that smart TV devices have played a considerable role in the rapid rise of video streaming media in this decade, and the rapid development of streaming media has also promoted smart TVs to return to people's living room entertainment.
