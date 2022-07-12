Children’s Health Fund (CHF) Receives $1.5 Million From Red Nose Day 2022

CHF Receives $1.5M from Red Nose Day - Money will support CHF’s National Network of 25 partners in 15 states

Funding from Nationwide Fundraiser to End Child Poverty Helps Advance CHF’s Mission

Support from Comic Relief US and Red Nose Day is critical to our mission of providing services that give children of all backgrounds the opportunity to thrive and succeed.” — Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, CHF President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Health Fund (CHF) announced today that it received $1.5 million from the record $49 million donated for this year’s Red Nose Day, funding that will help advance its mission to ensure that all children have access to quality healthcare. Comic Relief US launched the fundraising campaign in the United States in 2015 as an effort to end child poverty and to ensure all children have healthy futures.

According to Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, CHF President and Chief Executive Officer, the money will support CHF’s National Network of 25 partners in 15 states—healthcare providers who deliver quality medical, dental, mental health, and social services to children through mobile clinics, telehealth, school-based and other fixed-site clinics, in under-resourced communities across the country. “Support from Comic Relief US and Red Nose Day is critical to our mission of providing services that give children of all backgrounds the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” Dr. Brito added.

Among the programs in CHF’s national network benefiting from the $1.5 million award is South Florida Children’s Health Project, overseen by Dr. Lisa Gwynn, Associate Professor, Clinical Pediatrics and Public Health Sciences, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “Our mobile clinic has all of the offerings of a pediatric clinic but on wheels, which allows us access into underserved communities,” she said. “We are leveling the playing field, providing access and equity to children.”

“Red Nose Day in the United States was virtual for two years due to the pandemic, which makes 2022’s record fundraising an especially remarkable achievement,” said Ayo Roach, Comic Relief US Vice President of Grants.

“It also means more money is going to exceptional organizations such as Children’s Health Fund,” Ayo added. “We are proud to partner with organizations in the United States and worldwide to ensure that children have the access to healthcare, nutritious food, quality education, and safety they need. Thank you, Children’s Health Fund, for another year of partnership.”

###

About Children’s Health Fund

Children’s Health Fund is the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to providing access to comprehensive healthcare for children living in under-resourced communities throughout the United States. Medical, mental, dental, and health-related social services are provided through 25 partners in 15 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Over the last 35 tears, CHF has mobilized and deployed more than $230 million to its national network, providing more than 6 million health visits, including almost half a million in 2021. CHF was founded in 1987 by singer/songwriter Paul Simon, pediatrician/child advocate Dr. Irwin Redlener, and program designer Karen Redlener.

For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshealthfund.org/

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, a registered U.S. 501(c)(3). Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised nearly $2 billion globally. Since its U.S. launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised $324 million to positively impact 30 million children across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.