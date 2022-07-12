ClarityTTS’s Subscription Model, Empowers Voyzant To Upgrade Their Global Agency Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- ClarityTTS, the B2B SaaS Travel Technology company providing travel automation solutions for global travel businesses, has partnered with Canadian powerhouse travel consolidator Voyzant. Partnering with ClarityTTS enables Voyzant to augment and extend its global travel agency.
ClarityTTS equips Voyzant's 1500+ travel agencies with the ability to provide superior service and increase profits, with ClarityTTS's B2B, B2C, API integration and exclusive TicketingBot. ClarityTTS's technology ensures that Voyzant will continue to provide their agents with well-engineered, modern, customized services for their needs.
Chippy Jegathesan, Chief Executive Officer of Voyzant, said, "Voyzant's goal is to deliver an innovative travel solution at affordable rates, and we are proud that we succeeded in admiration and loyalty from our clients in the travel industry. Advancements in technology are rapidly taking a shift in every aspect of travel. So, together with ClarityTTS, Voyzant will work closely and apply the power of its business automation solutions with world-class standards." Clarity TTS continues to shine within the travel industry with its focus on creating a more efficient, technically sound and sustainable industry.
As Thava Tharmalingam, Chief Executive Officer of ClarityTTS, remarked, "SaaS is the future, and it's sure to peak its significance in the years to come. ClarityTTS is delighted to offer our B2B Travel SaaS platform to Voyzant, one of the leading travel providers in North America, and be a part of their success journey as their most trusted travel technology partner. Through this subscription, it's good to see Voyzant made an early move into adopting our B2B Travel SaaS model. This will position Voyzant well to benefit its travel agencies through our robust and cost-effect automation solution, thus delivering an enhanced process consistency and simplified operations".
About Voyzant
Voyzant is a Canadian wholesale travel provider with locations in cities around the world and enterprises in niche travel markets. The company has generated $1 billion in annual sales revenue and is considered one of the top leading wholesale travel consolidators in Canada.
About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions
ClarityTTS is the B2B SaaS-based Travel Technology Platform with a global presence in five countries, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka. ClarityTTS is the pioneer in creating innovative travel tech solutions that lead to the advancement of capturing business excellence for airlines, travel agencies, OTAs, TMCs, DMCs, and consolidators. ClarityTTS boosts customer satisfaction across touchpoints by implementing effective automation in travel operations, with over a decade of combined experience of our technical experts in delivering powerful travel booking capabilities. Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is the preferred technology and distribution partner for the world's major airlines, hotel chains, and other travel services. ClarityTTS has specialized and exclusively provides sophisticated SaaS Travel Solutions, Dynamic Interline Tariff Distribution, Travel API Integrations, and Fraud & Chargeback Risk Management Solutions.
Chief Public Relations Officer
ClarityTTS equips Voyzant's 1500+ travel agencies with the ability to provide superior service and increase profits, with ClarityTTS's B2B, B2C, API integration and exclusive TicketingBot. ClarityTTS's technology ensures that Voyzant will continue to provide their agents with well-engineered, modern, customized services for their needs.
Chippy Jegathesan, Chief Executive Officer of Voyzant, said, "Voyzant's goal is to deliver an innovative travel solution at affordable rates, and we are proud that we succeeded in admiration and loyalty from our clients in the travel industry. Advancements in technology are rapidly taking a shift in every aspect of travel. So, together with ClarityTTS, Voyzant will work closely and apply the power of its business automation solutions with world-class standards." Clarity TTS continues to shine within the travel industry with its focus on creating a more efficient, technically sound and sustainable industry.
As Thava Tharmalingam, Chief Executive Officer of ClarityTTS, remarked, "SaaS is the future, and it's sure to peak its significance in the years to come. ClarityTTS is delighted to offer our B2B Travel SaaS platform to Voyzant, one of the leading travel providers in North America, and be a part of their success journey as their most trusted travel technology partner. Through this subscription, it's good to see Voyzant made an early move into adopting our B2B Travel SaaS model. This will position Voyzant well to benefit its travel agencies through our robust and cost-effect automation solution, thus delivering an enhanced process consistency and simplified operations".
About Voyzant
Voyzant is a Canadian wholesale travel provider with locations in cities around the world and enterprises in niche travel markets. The company has generated $1 billion in annual sales revenue and is considered one of the top leading wholesale travel consolidators in Canada.
About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions
ClarityTTS is the B2B SaaS-based Travel Technology Platform with a global presence in five countries, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka. ClarityTTS is the pioneer in creating innovative travel tech solutions that lead to the advancement of capturing business excellence for airlines, travel agencies, OTAs, TMCs, DMCs, and consolidators. ClarityTTS boosts customer satisfaction across touchpoints by implementing effective automation in travel operations, with over a decade of combined experience of our technical experts in delivering powerful travel booking capabilities. Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is the preferred technology and distribution partner for the world's major airlines, hotel chains, and other travel services. ClarityTTS has specialized and exclusively provides sophisticated SaaS Travel Solutions, Dynamic Interline Tariff Distribution, Travel API Integrations, and Fraud & Chargeback Risk Management Solutions.
Chief Public Relations Officer
Clarity Travel Technology Solutions
+1 416-223-2800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other