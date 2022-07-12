Statement From Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Representative Warren Kitzmiller

Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement regarding the death of Representative Warren Kitzmiller:

“I am saddened to learn Rep. Kitzmiller has passed away. I had the pleasure of working with Warren when I served in the Senate, also representing Washington County.

“Warren was always kind, respectful and a good representative for his community – both in and outside of the legislature. Whether through his legislative work or at Onion River Sports, which he founded and owned for decades, he made a difference for central Vermont and leaves a distinguished legacy.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the legislature.”

