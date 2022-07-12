Global Automatic Dog Feeder Market Value Raises $ 998.7 Million Registering a CAGR of 8.0 % From 2021 to 2030.

Automatic Dog Feeder Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automatic Dog Feeder Market by Type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the automatic dog feeder market size was valued at $344.6 million in 2020, and is projected reach $998.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030.

“New dog feeding products such as smart automatic dog feeders are being introduced in the automatic dog feeder industry and are likely to shape the automatic dog feeder market in the coming years.”

Recent years have seen a large adoption of pets, specifically different breeds of dogs. Dogs are energetic beings that require a lot of playtime, exercise, grooming, and food. An average medium sized dog can eat anywhere from 25 to 45 pounds of food in a day. However, increasing workloads and time constraints of owners could lead to negligence in feeding the dog. Due to this, many dog owners across the world are now adopting automatic dog feeders.

Dog feeders are most commonly bought through pet stores or specialist stores, as the customers can physically examine the feeders to make sure that it will be sufficient for their dogs. With increasing internet penetration and emergence of new and targeted online stores, people have started adopting the online purchase of automatic dog feeders. Online sales will continue to grow as people will become more used to the comfort and time saving capabilities of online shopping. However, the existing challenges such as awareness regarding the benefits of automatic dog feeder, faulty sensors and availability of substandard products are expected to hamper the growth of the automatic dog feeder market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy of Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14107

Based on nature, the traditional dog feeder segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more thantwo-thirds of the global automatic dog feeder market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the smart dog feeder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automatic dog feeder market analyzed in the research include Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. Corporation, Dogness International, Petlibro, Petkit, Trixie Heimtier bedarf Gmbh & Co., Radio System Corporation, Tuya Smart, Vet Innovations, Inc., and Wopet Pet Product Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14107

Key Take Away

Programmable dog feeder segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2030

Smart dog feeder segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2030

Online Channels segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2030

Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.