Metal Injection Molding Market Size 2030 - Technological Enhancement and Rising Industrialization Drives Industry Growth

Rising demand for high density and corrosion-resistant stainless steel components is driving metal injection molding market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Metal Injection Molding Market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing government investments in defense equipment is driving metal injection molding market revenue growth.

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) also termed as Powdered Injection Molding (PIM) is an advanced metalworking process in which mixture of powder and binder is added in machine for generating desired shape and size, resulting in specified simple or complex metal structures and low waste material. It helps in manufacturing of high-density and complex geometrical parts for the critical end-use sectors where accuracy is considered as a most essential parameter.

Major companies in the global market report include ARC Group Worldwide, INDO-MIM, Smith Metal Products, D&K ENGINEERING, Tanfel Metal, Husky Technologies, Connor Corporation, ASH Industries, Redstone Manufacturing, and Advanced Powder Products, Inc.

• On May 21, 2019, Desktop Metal, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of 3D printing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Indo-MIM, an India-based fully integrated metal injection molding parts producer with capabilities and proficiency in design, tooling, materials, and a full range of finishing and assembly operations. The partnership enables Desktop Metal and Indo-MIM to provide innovative solutions that will allow companies worldwide to design and produce additively manufactured metal parts at scale while also reducing time to market.

• Others segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Others include consumer products, and energy & infrastructure, among others. One of the key factors driving demand for consumer products is increasing demand for watches, eyewear, and other consumer products. Metal injection molding has made significant progress in establishing itself as a low-cost manufacturing technology for innovative watch designs ranging from everyday stainless-steel timepieces to luxury diamond-encrusted timepieces. For instance, SWATCH AG, was among the first to use stainless steel metal injection molding watch cases. Furthermore, metal injection molding enables eyewear manufacturers to design intricate spectacle frames in a much more cost-effective and high-volume manner.

• Stainless steel segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Stainless steel has excellent stiffness, wear resistance, and corrosion resistance properties. It's a popular material for metal injection molding. Stainless steels benefit from metal injection molding as it improves their strength, density, corrosion resistance, and flexibility. In automotive and medical instrument industries, use of metal injection molding for stainless steel is steadily increasing. The initial use and overall success of metal injection molded orthodontic brackets demonstrate corrosion resistance and biocompatibility of metal injection molded stainless steel applications.

• Market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Growing number of manufacturing units, rising urbanization, and increased demand for passenger vehicles and intelligent electronic products have all contributed to growth of market in Asia Pacific. Metal injection molding allows for greater design flexibility, improved accuracy, and a wide range of material options. As a result, the process is widely used in production of critical equipment components. Furthermore, rising government initiatives on vehicle safety features have encouraged automotive manufacturers in this region to adopt this manufacturing technology due to high-value components and products it produces.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Stainless Steel

• Low-Alloy Steel

• Tool Steel

• Bioimplantable

• Titanium

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Automotive

• Medical & Orthodontics

• Electrical & Electronics

• Aerospace & Defence

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

