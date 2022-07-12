BenQ X3000i vs XGIMI Horizon Pro vs Dangbei Mars Pro vs Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser Max 4K, which is better
This content will focus on other aspects other than the picture quality of four high-end projectors from BenQ, XGIMI, Dangbei, and Anker Nebula.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is an article about testing four high-end laser and LED smart projectors from BenQ, XGIMI, Dangbei, Anker Nebula to figure out which one is the best and if any of them are worth buying. This content will focus on the other aspects other than picture quality.
Sound system
All these four smart projectors are equipped with a built-in sound system. By playing the same movie clips on these four devices, the sound performance can be shown clearly. Based on the perception of the human ear, the XGIMI Horizon Pro had the cleanest fullest and loudest sound by a pretty significant margin. After that was the nebula laser 4k which had nice full sound but was sometimes difficult to make out vocals when there was a lot of background noise. The Dangbei mars pro had decent bass but lacked high end which made it sound a little bit muffled but I much preferred that over the BenQ X3000i which was plenty loud but lacked low end and the internal speakers were way too tinny for me to be able to watch a whole movie on them.
Noise degree
Projector cooling requires a fan, and the fan brings noise. The amount of noise is also a problem for many projector users. From the test, the Nebula laser 4k was in third with the BenQ being the loudest. I know a lot of people can't even hear those super high-pitched frequency noises As I said though the BenQ does have a pretty substantial amount of fan noise and that's because it needs a lot of cooling to deliver the power needed to make the LED projector so bright. Based on the description on their product pages, the noise of XGIMI Horizon Pro is lower than 30dB and Dangbei Mars Pro is lower than 24dB. From the actual feeling, it is true that you can not feel any noise. This has a lot to do with the design of their fans. Dangbei Mars Pro is designed with a 3-channel high-efficiency intelligent cooling system.
Auto adjustments
As smart projectors, Nebula Laser 4K, XGIMI Horizon Pro, and Dangbei Mars Pro projectors have been studied in depth in terms of automatic adjustment and ease of use of the projector. They all support a couple of auto adjustments. All sopports auto keystone correction, auto screen fit, real-time autofocus, auto obstacle avoidance, etc. While since the BenQ X3000i has been focusing the game mode, it does not support keystone correction. From another perspective, it gives the projector users more freedom to adjust and fix with their own perference.
