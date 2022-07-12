Economics of The Cab Driver - A Survival Guide In An Uncertain World
It gets difficult to comprehend how modern challenges affect you and how to respond in a world that only appears to get faster, complicated, and more confused.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Coste was born on New York's Eastern Long Island. Born with a passion for driving, the Author has exalted driving as an essential part of his life, which he inherited from his parents, who were local car enthusiasts. The Author has worked as a cab driver and describes his extraordinary experience in which he not only gets to connect with new individuals every day but also gets to explore a part of their lives.
The book's narrative is focused on the fact that each of us has a unique life of our own, but ultimately, life connects us all at some point or another. This gives an insight into the various aspects of living through the eyes of Robert Coste. He has put down his thoughts quite well in this book so that it becomes easy for the reader to understand what he is trying to say.
Readers will experience many different stories, perspectives, and experiences while reading this book. It allows them to have an open mind regarding how they see themselves and the world around them. The Author shares his journey and how he became a cab driver. This also makes the reader feel like they are experiencing everything with the Author himself. Robert Coste uses his personal experiences to help people realize the importance of having an open mind.
A key message in the book is that everyone needs to adapt to change and move forward in this fast-paced world. The reader should not shy away from any challenge; instead, they should embrace it and learn something new. At the end of it all, the reader will surely come to see the bigger picture of things and appreciate the beauty of life.
This book is a great guide for those who want to make it big in the business world. They need to look at it with an open mind, take risks and tackle obstacles head-on. We can overcome anything if we work hard enough towards the end goal. This book helps us understand that there will always be challenges; however, if one works hard, the rewards will follow.
It is a must-read!
RJ Coste
rjcoste@yahoo.com
N/A
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other