Big Data Analytics in Education Market Projected to Hit $57.14 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 15.3%

Allied Market Research - Logo

Big data analytics is a method by which companies examine large set of data for uncovering useful information such as market trends, customer preference.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global big data analytics in education market was valued at $13.58 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3%. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Key industry players - Alteryx, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Fintellix Solutions pvt. ltd., LatentView Analytics, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc.

Lucrative benefits of Big Data in education sector, increase in awareness about the changing learning system, and rise in investment in education sector to improve administrative services drive the growth of the global big data analytics in education market. However, high initial investment cost restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in adoption of cloud-based learning analytics solution and advent of machine learning & artificial intelligence present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (265 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2797

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global big data analytics in education market based on component, deployment model, application, and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2797

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant growth of the global big data analytics in education market.

• Due to the implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries, there has been a huge rise in adoption of online teaching culture among students & teachers. This in turn, positively impacted the global big data analytics in education market.

• Moreover, analyzing students’ performance, identifying the core area of students, and monitoring students after graduating from college are few important benefits of big data and business analytics in education, which foster the market growth.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2797

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Reports -

1. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

