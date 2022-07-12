Aimondo AG - new tactic of internationalisation works
Scrum based Project directors rather than sales forces enhances sector expertise without borders and barriers. Triple win without losers.
Aimondo AG (IKR:Aimondo PS N)ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zurich-based data provider for the online industry has completed a turnaround in market preparation in three core countries of internationalisation. Aimondo stands in the market for the world's leading technologist of fully automated online competitive data collection for consumer goods. Until now, the main market was Germany. Now the holdings in Aimondo companies in Italy, Austria and Great Britain have been closely integrated into the organisation of the Swiss public limited company as subsidiaries.
Consumer goods offers are automatically searched for on the Internet by Aimondo, found, analysed and prepared as user data for Aimondo customers. These then automatically adjust their offers in such a way that they achieve the desired sales targets. In the meantime, the data point volume at Aimondo has exceeded the billion mark per month. Its customers are leading manufacturers and retailers of branded goods.
Aimondo was originally founded in Germany. Aimondo GmbH has its network centre in Düsseldorf, which still sets the pace for development today. On the basis of an artificial intelligence created by founder Heinrich Müller already at the beginning of the last decade, the probably most important competition analysis software for online trade was developed. The first market entry developed on this nucleus in 2016 with a pilot customer that is one of the large international tool retailers. This customer is still a customer today. In the meantime, the services of the start-up have become an important basis for business with a direct impact on profits for well-known blue chips and medium-sized companies. Increases in turnover and EBIT are the immediately measurable cornerstones of Aimondo's data analyses.
The main market for digital services is worldwide, knows neither language nor country borders. In order to exploit the potential, rapid market penetration is crucial in addition to a technical edge. So far, Aimondo has formed local teams within the first target countries to serve their respective home markets. The technical complexity of the service, however, makes it desirable for salespeople to be highly competent advisors who dovetail closely with development and thus put together unique solutions for specific tasks from the enormous modular toolbox of Aimondo developers. The best way to do this is for the customer advisor to become the project director and for the various technical experts to combine the desired result as quickly and cost-effectively as possible with the help of a lean development method.
Agile solution development based on artificial intelligence (AI) with self-learning algorithms and the use of neural networks - delivered as a software-as-a-service result without burdening the customer's resources. With the cloud as the infrastructure, practically unlimited capacity is available for this around the clock at the touch of a button.
This combination is used to best advantage in such a way that the Project Directors primarily form the native language assigned contact interfaces as virtual country desks. Sector expertise can be contributed on a case-by-case basis from the team currently still organised centrally in Germany. The module expertise also results from the technical group of the project teams formed with the help of Scrum. The fact that the groups are no longer at one location goes without saying in times of mobile office, complete networking or video chat and hybrid forms of work. The bottom line is that the Aimondo customer gets the best target achievement in his terminology - without ballast or technical risks and at costs that disappear behind the significant gains once the system is up and running.
The strict target focus blossomed already a few weeks after implementation at the beginning of 2022 and is now bearing its first fruits. Aimondo companies in Italy and Austria are already under direct management of the Swiss head office. The UK will be fully integrated as a subsidiary towards the end of the year. That is, when the current customer projects have been implemented in such a way that break-even has been reached there as well. Until now, the founding shareholder has borne the costs and will probably continue to do so until the company breaks even.
In the newly organised methodology, national markets will be developed differently from now on. In the case of multinationally operating clients, the skills and experience of the implementation teams, which can be used temporarily by the project director, can seamlessly fulfil transnational client requirements without a significant learning curve. To the approximately 50 clients of the Aimondo Group, new business potentials are converted into regular customers in this way with a significantly increased number of hits.
Since the complete Aimondo system technology is now in place and is mainly being fine-tuned, a listing on a stock exchange has become one of the urgent milestones. This is because the rapid expansion to the most important digitally developed markets is to be achieved with financial potency but also through company acquisitions and cooperation in the target markets. Aimondo founder Müller clarifies: "For us, a stock market listing is not an exit scenario for the core team to retire with millions. We want to move forward with all our might and a liquid high value is very helpful for this. On the one hand, our early investors deserve the best reward, and on the other hand, a high enterprise value is an excellent acquisition currency. This allows us to create the best conditions in combination with cash compensation for shareholders of companies to be acquired and share or stake swaps. Plus the fact that former competitors get a much stronger, centrally maintained product for their customers from us. Triple win without losers, I would call it."
