Automotive MEMS Sensor Market expanding at an impressive CAGR of 15% with valuation of US$ 9.75 Bn by 2032 | FMI
Automotive MEMS Sensors Market forecasted to register 15% CAGR during Forecast Period (2022-2032) and projected to reach US$ 9.75 Bn by 2032 | FMINEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems Sensors are computer systems that control and maintain the entire mechanical, electronic and electrical systems of the automobile. These systems are a combination at the nano-scale into NEMS (nanoelectromechanical systems) and nanotechnology. The application of MEMS inertial sensors has unlocked various desirable features that are among the most common features in automobiles these days.
The global market for automotive MEMS sensors is anticipated to reach US$ 2.41 billion in 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 15% to reach US$ 9.75 billion by the end of the assessment period (2022-2032). The global adoption of technologically improved cars is responsible for the market's expansion.
Several applications have become well-known because they have become universal in automobiles. Certain applications that have the most advanced features are mainly found in high-end models, however, they are destined to become standard. Automotive MEMS sensors can be classified based on functions such as crash sensing for airbag control, vehicle dynamic control, rollover detection, antitheft systems, electronic parking brake systems, vehicle navigation systems and others. Automotive MEMS sensors mainly consist of a microprocessor/central unit that processes data and several microsensors that interact with the surroundings. Commonly used materials for automotive MEMS sensor systems/semiconductor device fabrication are silicon, polymers and metals such as gold, nickel, aluminum, copper, tungsten, chromium, titanium, platinum, etc.
Automotive MEMS Sensor Market: Regional Outlook
The Europe automotive MEMS sensor market, followed by the North America automotive MEMS sensor market, is expected to hold a major share in the global automotive MEMS sensor market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific automotive MEMS sensor market is expected to be the fastest growing market in the automotive MEMS sensor market owing to an increase in the vehicle fleet in this region. Europe and North America are expected to hold more than half of the market share of the global automotive MEMS sensor market. Moreover, government initiatives to increase foreign direct investments in countries such as India and China to increase manufacturing, industrialization and improving the standard of living of the general population are also expected to play an important role in the growth of the global automotive MEMS sensor market during the forecast period. However, the rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the automotive MEMS sensor market.
Automotive MEMS Sensor Market: Market Participants
Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global automotive MEMS sensor market are:
• Robert Bosch GmbH.
• InvenSense, Inc.
• General Electric Company
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• Panasonic Corporation
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• Sensata Technologies, Inc.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Harman International
The automotive MEMS sensor market report covers exhaustive analysis on:
• Market Segments
• Market Dynamics
• Market Size
• Supply & Demand
• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
• Competition & Companies involved
• Technology
• Value Chain
Regional analysis of the automotive MEMS sensors includes:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
• Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
• Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
• Japan
• Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
Automotive MEMS Sensor Market: Segmentation
Based on the applications, the automotive MEMS sensor market can be segmented as follows:
• Crash Sensing for Airbag Control
• Rollover Detection
• Vehicle Dynamic Control
• Electronic Parking Brake Systems
• Antitheft Systems
• Vehicle Navigation Systems
• Others
Based on the sales channel, the automotive MEMS sensor market can be segmented as follows:
• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
• Aftermarket
Based on the vehicle type, the automotive MEMS sensor market can be segmented as follows:
• Passenger vehicles
• Internal Combustion Engines
• Hybrid Vehicles
• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles
