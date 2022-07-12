There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,034 in the last 365 days.
Sao Tome and Principe National Day
July 12, 2022, 05:20 GMT
On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the people of Sao Tome and Principe on the 47th anniversary of your independence.
On this occasion, we applaud Sao Tome and Principe’s commitment to democracy and good governance.
We look forward to strengthening our partnership on shared priorities, such as maritime security, and wish your nation continued success and prosperity.
