Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Share: Covering Latest Trends & Recent Developments Till 2023

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Share

Europe held the largest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market share in terms of revenue.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supportive growth through regulatory compliance, increase in IoT expenditures, enhanced consumer base for mobile subscriptions, and scope of expansion for telecom industry drive the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market growth. In addition, growth associated with B2B sector and wireless industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the MVNO market.

The global mobile virtual network operator market involves the study of various MVNO models, such as reseller, service operator, and full MVNO. MVNOs provide financial benefits to the mobile network operators (MNOs) through creation of new revenue streams, higher margins, and quicker return on investment.

The current business scenario has witnessed surge in the adoption of MVNO in the developed and the developing regions, owing to the technological innovations in service offerings, rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions, and increase in application areas for Internet of Things (IoT) & Long Term Evolution (LTE) among telecom industry.

In addition, supportive growth through regulatory compliance and an increased number of mobile subscribers are expected to supplement the MVNO market growth during the forecast period. Growth in the development of telecom infrastructure expenditure in emerging countries improved service capabilities, and the presence of lucrative opportunities for the telecom industry are expected to fuel the demand for MVNO market.

However, increase in operational costs associated with deployment of affordable services and low profit margins & reduced tariffs due to the presence of low cost input by the players are expected to hamper the MVNO market growth.

The full MVNO segment dominated in 2016, with around 54% revenue share of the global market, owing to the improved telecom infrastructure and enhanced market for wireless services & cloud solutions to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.

The MVNO market is categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 41% share in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The report features the competitive scenario of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market and provides the comprehensive analysis of the significant growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players operating in the market include Tracfone Wireless, Inc., RedPocket Mobile, AirVoice Wireless, FreedomPop, Freenet AG, KDDI Mobile, Polkomtel Plus, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Virgin Mobile USA, and Kajeet, Inc.

Key Findings of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market:

• The full MVNO segment dominated the global market in 2016, and the service operator MVNO segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

• The cellular M2M segment is estimated to provide significant growth opportunities to the key players operating in the global market.

• The MVNO market in Europe is expected to be dominant in terms of market size. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register a significant growth rate in the future.

