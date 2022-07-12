Female-Led Nicco Global Launches Highly Anticipated Nicol Token

The Nicol Token will be available for a limited time at a discounted, public listing price targeted to list at between $3-$5 USD.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicco Global is pleased to announce the initial exchange offering launch of its Nicol Token.The Nicco Global product has been designed to become a world-class digital ecosystem and personal ledger app solution for businesses, which holistically combines traditional and emerging technologies across payments, granular data capture/insights and cloud. Designed to help businesses understand their customers like never before and generate new stable revenue streams, Nicco’s consumer-centric approach also enables individual consumers to be financially remunerated for sharing their data with those businesses with its secure digital ecosystem infrastructure – ensuring for themselves both economic rewards and truly personalised offers / experiences.In the company’s latest news, Nicco Global is announcing the initial exchange offering launch of the Nicol Token from (date TBC), which is backed by Nicco Global. The Nicol Token will be used within the Nicco Global solution as one of the main transacting currencies within its business customer digital ecosystems and is one of the first tokens to be launched by an Australian female entrepreneur this year. Nicco Global has several customers ready to commence deployment projects for the Nicco product, which Nicco Global is targeting to start this year, giving Nicol token holders the ability to purchase products and services from these businesses using the Nicol token as the payment currency.“The Nicol Token is backed by one of the Nicco Solution, which I have designed to become the world’s smartest all-in-one cloud platform and smartphone app solutions to help businesses better understand buyer behaviour, create personalised customer experiences across multiple industries and generate new significant revenue streams for these businesses,” says Richelle Nicols, CEO + Founder of The Nicol Token and Nicco Global. “We are aiming to start rolling it out globally for major sporting events and across the tourism industry, and we hope to be able to make some big customer announcements just before we publicly list the token.”"Nicco is developing a leading solution that intelligently uses AI and Cloud technology to maximise the use of really granular data to help businesses perform at their best and rewards customers, no matter where they are in the world,” states Marie Douglas, Global Vice President Technology Service Providers (former IBM) - New York. “The solution works to ensure businesses drive new value from data which in turn drives increased revenue and profitability. Nicco will be unlike any other product in market – wait until you see it.”The Nicol Token is available for retailer investors for a limited time at a discounted price of $0.25 per token (minimum purchase is $500 USD and maximum is $100,000 USD). For larger purchasers, there are options for pricing and vesting structures. Nicco Global is targeting a public listing price of between $3-$5 USD subject to the customer announcements being announced prior to the listing date. It will also be paired with ETH, BTC and USDT, giving investors plenty of opportunities to sell, trade and stake the Nicol Token.For more information about Nicco Global or The Nicol Token, please visit https://www.niccoglobal.com/ About Richelle NicolsNicco Global was founded in 2019 by CEO, Richelle Nicols, an experienced, Australian-based concept engineer, specialising in designing innovative technology solutions for commercialisation on a mass scale. Richelle had a vision to provide a solution that allowed businesses to understand their customer's wants and needs to create a winning economical design for both trade and consumers. Since then, the Nicco team has built several MVPs for its digital ecosystem and smart app/wallet product, engaging the IBM Garage to help build and pilot Nicco's MVP with the Australian professional football team, the Manly Sea Eagles, in-stadium and during live matches.Richelle previously held positions, including Managing Director for two early-stage technology start-ups with a strong focus on rapid-scale cloud solutions, and big data analytics/artificial intelligence capabilities. She also focused on creating partnerships and developing revenue pathways.She is a trained commercial and governance lawyer and previously worked for KPMG and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, which provided her with strong foundational experience in legal and commercial advisory services that she now uses to optimise company performance and concept innovation.Nicco will continue to develop, enhance, and expand the platform of Nicco's digital ecosystem and Smart App in 2022 to facilitate the live launch for sale and distribution of its product via its enterprise partners, whilst simultaneously continuing its development of unique industry case studies to enhance scale and growth.