Is a Rapid Expansion of Cadmium-free Quantum Dot Displays Anticipated | Latest Study Fact.MR
Global Quantum Dot Display market will surge over 17x to reach US$ 69.79 Bn by 2032.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Quantum Dot Display Market during the historical period. Sales of quantum dot display are forecasted to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn in 2022, experiencing a Y-o-Y increase of 30% as compared to 2021. Future projections indicate that the market will surge over 17x to reach US$ 69.79 Bn by 2032.
The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Quantum Dot Display Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Quantum Dot Display Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments. The research report published by Fact.MR on the Quantum Dot Display Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period.
Key Attributes
Report Attributes
Details
Market Value in 2022
US$ 4.03 Bn
Expected Market Value in 2032
US$ 69.79 Bn
Forecast CAGR (2022-2032)
33%
Growth Rate of Asia Pacific
32% CAGR
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
By application type, quantum dot displays for television is likely to yield absolute opportunity worth US$ 7.2 Bn
Quantum dot displays for medical devices are expected to surge at a whopping 47% CAGR
North America to accumulate 40% of the global quantum dot display market revenue
Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing market for quantum dot displays, growing at a 32% CAGR
Global quantum dot display market is likely to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn as of 2022
“The adoption of quantum dot displays in several downstream applications will balloon exponentially, irrespective of the environmental implication it carries.” says the Fact.MR analyst.
Key Segments Covered in the Quantum Dot Display Industry Report
By Material Type
Cadmium Containing Quantum Dot Display
Cadmium Free Quantum Dot Display
By Application Type
Quantum Dot Displays for Television
Quantum Dot Displays for Monitors
Quantum Dot Displays for Notebooks
Quantum Dot Displays for Tablets
Quantum Dot Displays for Smartphones
Quantum Dot Displays for Medical Devices
Competitive Landscape
The quantum dot display market is consolidated with a few prominent manufacturers namely Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation and CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology), acquiring a share of more than 70%. Prominent developments are as follows:
In October 2019, Samsung invested US$ 11 Billion in the world’s first dedicated quantum dot display manufacturing facility. Beginning in early 2021, the new production unit is set to operate with a monthly capacity of 30,000 quantum dot display substrates.
In January 2019, Hewlett-Packard announced the launch of world’s first quantum dot display on glass. The company also launched its new range of “Pavilion 27” monitors with quantum dot display.
In February 2019, Nanosys demonstrated its revolutionary quantum efficiency for heavy metal-free red, green, and blue QDEL systems, and successfully printed displays in their laboratories using ink jet technology. This is a major advance in quantum dot engineering of the next decade
After reading the Quantum Dot Display Market report, readers get insight into:
Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape
New, promising avenues in key regions
New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets
Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions
Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Quantum Dot Display Market
New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets
Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period
Technologies and business models with disruptive potential
Some important questions that the Quantum Dot Display Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:
Key strategic moves by various players in the Quantum Dot Display Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares
Which strategies will enable top players in the Quantum Dot Display Market to expand their geographic footprint
Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future
Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants
Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas
