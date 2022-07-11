Submit Release
Joint efforts help contain small fire on Montpelier Wildlife Management Area

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, a wildfire broke out at the Montpelier Wildlife Management Area in Bear Lake County. Responders included local farmers, Bear Lake County Volunteer fire personnel, Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office and fire personnel with the US Forest Service. An officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game also responded.

Quick action and joint efforts were able to contain the fire to only 1.5 acres.

According to information provided by Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the fire — designated the Powerline Fire — is considered both contained and controlled, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region expresses its gratitude to those people and agencies who acted quickly to control this fire on the WMA which it manages. Regional Habitat Biologist Jason Beck said the brushy habitat in which the fire burned may actually improve as it recovers.

The Montpelier WMA is just over 2,100 acres in size and serves as an important winter range for deer and elk. The area offers opportunity for hunting, hiking, horseback riding and wildlife viewing, though it is not open to motorized vehicles.

