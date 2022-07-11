ASAPP Client-Partners launch new product strategies enabled by ASAPP Origination and Engagement Software
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake View Credit Union (Lake View) and 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union (1st Choice Savings) became the latest ASAPP Client-Partners to launch both the ASAPP Origination and Engagement platforms. Along with their software launches, both credit unions leveraged the ASAPP Platform Services team for product strategy and digital marketing & media support to plan, create, design, and launch two new innovative product campaigns in the market today.
In British Columbia, Lake View is helping members make the most of summer this year with the Unlock Summer Line of Credit. This offers existing and prospective members the ability to apply and be approved in minutes for a line of credit with up to a $25,000 limit at rates as low as 6.75%.
Meanwhile, in Alberta, 1st Choice Savings has introduced an innovative product campaign to help members take advantage of rising interest rates with the Prime-Time Savings Account. This Canadian credit union first – offers members bonus interest tied to the Canadian bank prime rate until October.
Both of these campaigns utilize the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform for digital, mobile, and in-branch account and lending origination. As well, Lake View and 1st Choice Savings are leveraging ASAPP CRM new member onboarding workflows, including email and call scripts, to follow-up and engage directly with all new members.
Chris Zegers, ASAPP’s SVP Platform Services, commented on the campaigns: “It’s been fun working with both the Lake View and 1st Choice Savings’ teams to strategize and launch their first campaigns through the ASAPP Platform.” He added: “Working together with our Client-Partners and strategic media partners, we were able to create and quickly launch marketing campaigns that existing and prospective members can leverage anytime, anywhere in minutes.”
Please check out the respective campaigns at:
- Lake View: https://www.lakeviewcreditunion.com/Unlock+your+summer
- 1st Choice Savings: https://www.1stchoicesavings.ca/en/primetimesavings
About Lake View Credit Union
Founded in 1943, Lake View Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with branches in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge and serving every corner of the Peace through their array of digital solutions. With values centered around innovation, responsibility and sustainability, Lake View supports personal and commercial members with all their banking needs, pursing their mission to be ‘‘Your Partner as You Define Your Future.’
About 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union
1st Choice Savings and Credit Union LTD. is a full-service financial institution based in Lethbridge that offers everything a bank can offer, and more. The banking alternative for southern Albertans, 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union serves approximately 17,000 member-owners and brings more than 75 years of history serving the families, agricultural operations, and small businesses that make up southern Alberta.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
