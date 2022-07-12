National Real Estate Team Launches New Location in Charlotte, NC

Kristen Bernard and Glenn Kirby are so excited to announce their partnership with EmpowerHome! Changing their name from "Boundary Real Estate team with Keller Williams SouthPark" to "EmpowerHome Team of Charlotte."

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristen Bernard, Glenn Kirby, and the Boundary Real Estate team with Keller Williams SouthPark in Charlotte, NC, are proud to announce their partnership with EMPOWERHOME, a shared services company, that delivers unique solutions and programs to real estate teams and businesses across the country.

As a result of this partnership, Boundary Real Estate team will be taking on the new name, “EmpowerHome Team,” and will be the preferred EmpowerHome Team in Charlotte, NC. In collaboration with EMPOWERHOME, the Team will get access to exclusive programs and systems for their clients, so they can continue to focus on providing the highest level of service.

EMPOWERHOME is on a mission to empower Real Estate Teams and Agents to focus on what they do best—SERVE buyers and sellers at the highest level. This means that EmpowerHome Team doesn’t have to take time away from their clients to build the programs and systems on their own. By partnering with EMPOWERHOME, they get access to exclusive programs and systems including several GUARANTEE programs that take the risk out of selling or buying a home, and the Listing Launch & Marketing Omnipresence System to get sellers top dollar for their home!

Their team has more than 70 years of collective experience and since its foundation, has had the goal to serve others—whether it be delivering top-notch service while helping families buy/sell homes or giving back to Worthy Causes within the community, like the Go Jen Go Foundation! They have been building a real estate company with a greater purpose. Partnering with EMPOWERHOME is the next big step in making a greater impact on the real estate industry and empowering everyone to unlock the amazing benefits of owning real estate in the Charlotte, NC, area.

Kristen is a South Carolina native but has called Charlotte home for over 20 years. As a former elementary school teacher in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system, she understands the importance of connecting with her clients and communicating effectively. She believes it's important to have a team that knows the market data, studies trends, and is able to teach families, especially first-time home sellers and buyers, how they can leverage real estate to build their wealth. Her philosophy is that a home is more than bricks and mortar, it’s people's life and dreams!

Glenn is a Charlotte Native who has been involved in different aspects of the real estate industry since 2002. He has spent the last 3 years as the CEO of Keller Williams SouthPark and will be the Area Growth Leader for EmpowerHome Team Charlotte.

In order to accomplish their dream of serving more clients and making a bigger impact on the Greater Charlotte community, Kristen and Glenn realized a team name should not just be tied to one person or family, but instead, linked to the mission and vision for the company. Kristen, Glenn, and their entire team have made a commitment to uphold their homegrown, family-business atmosphere and dedication to serving the local community in a big way through EmpowerHome Team.

Kristen and the EmpowerHome Team are excited to empower homesellers to get the MOST money, Guaranteed! If you are thinking about selling a home, call EmpowerHome Team at 980-447-5179 to get top dollar home!

This expansion by EMPOWERHOME also brings great opportunities for those interested in a rewarding career in real estate. They are hiring! If you or someone you know is interested in joining one of the fastest-growing real estate teams in Charlotte, give them a call today at 980-447-5179.