MyTicketsPOS Launches International Point-of-Sale for US Ticket Brokers
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTicketsPOS is excited to announce the launch of their international Point-of-Sale. This new platform will allow US ticket brokers to sell live event inventory around the world. With MyTicketsPOS, ticket brokers can automate listing and PO creation from over 100 primary ticketing systems and distribute inventory to all the major global marketplaces. Our cutting-edge features will help you manage your business like never before. Features include:
● Automated PO & Listing Creation
● List and Manage on ANY Marketplace including the big 3
● Pricing Tools - dynamic pricing
● Reporting Tools
● Purchasing Tools
● Multi-Currency conversions
● Automated Inventory Delivery
"We are excited to introduce the most sophisticated inventory management tool the international ticketing market has ever seen. Our US broker partners have changed the ticket industry in North America over the past decade, and we believe the international marketplace is 5x the opportunity. For the first time ever our US partners can scale their international businesses." Tim Miller, MyTicketsPOS CEO, formerly Qcue and Tickpick senior executive.
Contact us today to learn more about how MyTicketsPOS can help grow your international business!
https://www.myticketspos.com
Tim Miller
MyTicketsPOS
+1 952-592-3272
press@myticketspos.com