Introducing Infection Shield Consulting Inc. - Toronto’s Leading Provider of Infection Control & Education

The company has been a trusted infection control partner for over 200 long-term care homes, congregate care settings, and other businesses.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infection Shield Consulting Inc. is pleased to announce it has rapidly become one of the most sought-after infection control services for long-term care homes and other settings throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).Infection Shield Consulting offers infection control expertise to various sectors, in healthcare and non-healthcare sectors, such as businesses, schools, daycares, clinics, offices, long-term care, retirement, and construction of health care facilities. The team consists of experienced Certified Infection Control experts with extensive education and experience in Infection Control in variety of settings. At its core, the company works directly with organizations to create customized solutions that meet their unique needs with proven results.According to Infection Shield Consulting, there is a dire need now, more than ever, for businesses to develop relationships with strategic partners who are knowledgeable and experienced in infection prevention and control , education, policy, and procedures. This is not only due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, but the increased urgency for high-risk organizations to prevent the spread of other infections to staff, visitors, clients, and anyone else entering their facilities.“In my industry, there are only a handful of companies that provide infection prevention and control consulting,” says founder of Infection Shield Control, Dr. Kamyab Ghatan. “This is alarming, especially due to the fact that healthcare associated infections cost up to $45 billion a year – a whopping statistic to say the least.”“Fortunately,” Dr. Ghatan continues, “we are pleased to offer our clients individualized packages to suit your needs, offering independent infection control reviews, program review and development, program and practice audits, consultative services, healthcare acquired infection surveillance, and infection control resource development, such as policies and procedures, tracking tools, signage, webinars for your staff and education materials. Feel free to reach out to us anytime for a free consultation to see how we can support you and your business.”For more information about Infection Shield Control, please visit https://infectionshield.ca/ About Infection Shield ControlInfection Shield Control was founded by Kamyab Ghatan, a Medical Doctor and Certified Infection Control Professional who provides infection prevention and control consulting to healthcare and non-healthcare settings throughout Canada. He is an alumnus of Windsor University School of Medicine, with a Medical Doctor Degree and B.Sc. (Hons.) Degree with a specialization in Neuroscience, Biology, and Psychology from the University of Toronto in 2005.Since its inception, the company has provided consultation for over 100 long term care facilities, retirement homes, and over 100 congregate care settings, businesses and more.