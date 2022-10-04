Logan Kocka Awarded Second Aspire2STEAM Scholarship
Aspiring biomedical engineer and business professional strives to bridge the gap between life-saving technology and the everyday consumer
Really great technology already exists but it doesn’t always reach the customer because of challenges in business.”ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Logan Kocka an ASPIRER scholarship made possible through a kind donation from CompTIA. CompTIA is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy.
— Logan Kocka
"We're very excited to announce Logan's scholarship, her second from us in as many years," said Cheryl O'Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org. "She was a standout as a biomedical engineering undergrad at Miami University of Ohio and when we heard she earned acceptance into University of Notre Dame's prestigious Engineering, Technology and Science Entrepreneurship Excellence Master’s (ESTEEM) program, the Aspire2STEAM community wanted to continue supporting her as she excels in this next chapter of her life."
Logan has a deep passion for genomics and bioinformatics and how it can be applied to the development of affordable personalized medicine. Before Logan entered University of Notre Dame, she finished off her senior capstone project where she collaborated with the Air Force Research Laboratory on a continuous health monitoring application via a hollow microneedle array. With this technology, she and her colleagues were able to evaluate how effectively interstitial fluid was extracted from the forearm.
Logan describes herself as someone who "relentlessly pursues personal growth and opportunities to advance scientific innovation in human healthcare and data analytics." In addition to her capstone project, she's received other noteworthy distinctions, which have included earning first place out of two hundred and thirty-five teams at the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Virtual Design Challenge and being a finalist in the Miami University Center for Assistive Technology Design Competition.
As a new masters student enrolled in Notre Dame's ESTEEM program, Logan plans to grow her knowledge of technology innovation with a specialized business lens. She was drawn to this niche based on her internship experience with the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute where she worked to intertwine companies that sought to scale regenerative medicine technology and commercialize bioprinting. Logan explains how she was drawn to this work of creating collaborative ecosystems because “really great technology already exists but it doesn’t always reach the customer because of challenges in business.”
In the future, Logan will be venturing out as an independent contractor with Res-Intel which is a clean energy AI/software startup. In this role, she will be working to further their business development and growth strategy by completing grant applications and guiding the company through outside investment acquisitions.
About Aspire2STEAM
Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today.
Donate now. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Aspire2STEAM
Cheryl@Aspire2STEAM.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
A Message from Logan Kocka