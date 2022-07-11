Zebra mussels confirmed in Clear Lake in Crow Wing County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Clear Lake, near Jenkins in Crow Wing County.

DNR fisheries staff found an adult zebra mussel on survey equipment while working in Clear Lake. DNR invasive species staff found adult zebra mussels in several areas of the 225-acre lake during a response survey.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

More information is available on the Aquatic Invasive Species page of the DNR website.