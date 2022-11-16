Lillian Nguyen Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship
Aspiring Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician seeks to help disabled athletes through adaptive sports and socialization
I've always admired an engineer’s ability to solve problems and adapt to unforeseen complications, and I’m excited to apply the engineering knowledge and skills I’m developing to every aspect of life.”ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Lillian Nguyen an ASPIRER scholarship made possible through a kind donation from CompTIA. CompTIA is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy.
— Lillian Nguyen
Earlier in the year, Aspire2STEAM also awarded Lillian Nguyen an EXPLORER scholarship to help pay for her expenses to attend the International Society Congress of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (ISPRM) conference in Portugal. Lillian’s research was featured at the event.
“We are wowed by Lillian’s accomplishments at such a young age,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM. “In addition to her research initiative, she’s created and provided over 40 virtual STEM and online education enrichment camps to over 200 students across the country and internationally, while working part-time and carrying a full-time university student schedule.”
Lillian is an aspiring Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician. Her passion for health and the human body began when she was in her 7th grade Science class. Since then, she has fed her hunger to help others and expand her knowledge by volunteering in multiple different health care settings such as inpatient, outpatient, and recreational therapy, and holding an internship at her local hospital before starting college. Now a junior at North Carolina State University, she immerses herself in different on-campus groups ranging from the Special Olympics Club and Genetics Club to the Water Polo Club and Animal Science Club. Additionally, Lillian is serving as the president of both the Genetics Club and Special Olympics Club at her university and plans to combine her desire to be involved in the community and further aid disabled athletes through adaptive sports and socialization.
While some may view Lillian’s current desire to become a physician and her chosen major of chemical engineering to be a odd combo, she views engineering as a unique mindset with unlimited applications. Lillian says, “I have always admired an engineer’s ability to solve problems and adapt to unforeseen complications. I’m excited to apply the knowledge and skills I’m developing as an engineer to every aspect of life.” In particular, Lillian envisions herself tapping into her engineering expertise to form patient care plans, which will help enable her to address a patient’s need in the best possible way. She has also found that the rigors of engineering have taught her how to efficiently manage her time and approach issues from an analytical perspective.
As the world changed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic making it difficult for people to engage in in-person activities, Lillian didn’t let this stop her from helping others. Mirroring her college’s mantra of “think and do,” she, along with two friends she met while in high school, developed an educational initiative called “Camp Dive” that helped serve students and their families. The program’s goal was to mitigate the challenges brought upon by Covid-19 and help bridge the gap between students who were prepared to virtually learn and those who were not. Lillian explained, “Our goal was to provide unique educational experiences and keep young students curious and engaged while at home.” Lillian and her friends poured their time and efforts into making Camp Dive a reality. They researched and created the curriculum, courses and website, served as the course instructors, and even developed and launched the advertising and outreach campaigns. Lillian and her friends also raised over $1,500 which they donated to a non-profit in Charlotte called “Classroom Central” that provided school supplies for underserved teachers and students.
Lillian cannot wait to apply what she has learned so far to grow her impact in the future. “I believe that by acknowledging that everything starts as an idea and it is the work you put into it that makes something real, you can accomplish anything and innovate in ways to help others.”
