Detour in Place for Mifflin County Bridge Job

Lewistown, PA – A detour has been in place since July 7 when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) started work on a Route 1002 (Honey Creek Road) bridge replacement. The existing bridge carries an average of 780 vehicles daily and spans a tributary of Honey Creek in Armagh Township, Mifflin County.

Traffic is being detoured onto Route 1003 (Locke Mills Road), Route 1012 (Siglerville Pike) and Route 1001 (Naginey Road) while crews work to replace the old bridge with a new box culvert. PennDOT anticipates completion in late July.

This is a partnership project between PennDOT Mifflin County Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT crews performed the demolition of the existing structure and site preparation and will finish backfilling once the new box culvert is in place. The contractor will set the box culvert, complete approach paving and handle miscellaneous items.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

