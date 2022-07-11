Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,638 in the last 365 days.

DC Health Will Offer In-Home COVID Testing Appointments for Residents Who Need Reasonable Accommodations

CONTACT: Dr. Kimberly Henderson | (202) 724-7481 – [email protected]

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, DC Health announced that District residents, especially those who are unable or have difficulty leaving their homes, will have access to in-home COVID-19 testing services. Appointment requests can be made by calling the DC Health COVID-19 Call Center at (855) 363-0333 and will be available on a first come first served basis. At the time of the appointment a registered nurse will arrive at the resident’s home with both PCR and rapid-antigen testing options and assist with the testing process. Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday, however, the program will not be able to facilitate same day appointments. To be eligible for the program you must be a DC resident, and the location of the appointment must be a DC address. Appointments are available for residents three and older, however, anyone between 3–17 years old must have a guardian present at the testing appointment.

The DC Health call center will begin scheduling appointments on Tuesday, July 12 with appointments starting on Wednesday, July 13.

You just read:

DC Health Will Offer In-Home COVID Testing Appointments for Residents Who Need Reasonable Accommodations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.