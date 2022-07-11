Submit Release
Technical difficulties affecting the capped elk zone tag sale have been resolved

UPDATE (at 11:25 a.m. MDT): Technical difficulties affecting the capped elk zone tag sale have been resolved. Thank you for your patience. 

(11:11 a.m. MDT) Idaho Fish and Game is aware of the technical difficulties affecting the capped elk zone tag sale. Fish and Game staff is working to solve the problem. In the meantime, we ask people attempting to buy tags to remain patient and Fish and Game will provide an update when there is more information.

