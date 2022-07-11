VeriKlick

VeriKlick, LLC Announces Professional Services Offering

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding its mission to be a disruptive force in the evolution of digitized procurement, VeriKlick, a leader in candidate verification and talent management platforms, announces the launch of professional service offerings to include an MSP offering.

Supported by VeriKlick’s VMS technology, the full-service vendor management solution and VeriKlick, the patent pending interview and verification platform, the firm is well positioned to be a leader in vendor and workforce management for years to come. Led by Gunther Doran, Chief Growth Officer, and Gloria McLennan, Sr. Vice President of Operations, VeriKlick will use disruptive technology to attract top vendors and talent for client portfolios. “Technology will be the driver of our Professional Services offerings, our products are designed to engage the market quickly and yield great cost savings, in return increasing gross profits for our clients,” says Gunther Doran.

Along with this change, VeriKlick will adjust its slogan from “Verification with a Klick” to “Digitizing the Procurement Landscape.” With the relaunch of the brand, VeriKlick will update the website to align with the new product offering. As Gunther Doran said, “This will better align our brand with our products and expand our message to the market.”

Komal Dangi, Chief Executive Officer stated, “With a combined 40 years of industry experience Gunther Doran and Gloria McLennan will give our clients the experience and confidence they need when looking to VeriKlick to lead their managed service portfolio.”

About VeriKlick

VeriKlick offers a full-service vendor management and candidate sourcing technology suite. The hands-off recruiting solution is powered by disruptive technology to manage vendor populations and find the perfect hire with an easy-to-use interface that lets you manage the talent acquisition and application process from start to finish. Get unlimited access and communication throughout your organization. Interview-ready candidates are passed on to your hiring managers, thoroughly vetted by VeriKlick. The searching, screening, verifying, and recruiting is done for you so you can spend your time interviewing and hiring.