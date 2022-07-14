PRC Receives “Remote Work: Top 10 Courses” Award from FindCourses.com
Powers Resource Center's Virtual Leadership Excellence Program has been selected as the number one course on the “Top 10 Most Popular Remote Work Courses”.
In the era of the Great Resignation, companies have embraced the value of making teams stronger to head off the viral trend of corporate exodus that was fueled by the pandemic.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRC Receives “Remote Work: Top 10 Courses” Award
Powers Resource Center (PRC), a Boulder-based talent development and leadership training company specializing in remote work, is excited to announce that its course Virtual Leadership Excellence Program has been selected as the number one course on the “Top 10 Most Popular Remote Work Courses” by FindCourses.com.
“We are thrilled to be recognized in the ever-evolving landscape of work from home, hybrid and flexible work schedules that is today’s corporate reality,” says Tara Powers, CEO of PRC. “As companies struggle to find and retain good employees, many are turning to proactive methods to build a stronger culture and more cohesive teams as they support new organizational structures and workplace dynamics.”
Adds Powers, “In the era of the Great Resignation, companies have embraced the value of making teams stronger to head off the viral trend of corporate exodus that was fueled by the pandemic. Employees are no longer tolerating an unhealthy or unbalanced workplace. Forward-thinking leaders are finding ways to offer employees productive and meaningful work within a positive company culture that results in employee satisfaction and retention.”
This is the sweet spot for PRC. Powers explains, “While employees have found new freedoms in working from home and other non-traditional work structures, it is critical to meet employees where they are. It’s universally beneficial to examine and improve what already exists; to find out what is working and build upon it. I have been delivering programs focused on virtual team effectiveness with my clients for over 8 years. They are a robust and proven asset for building stronger and more cohesive hybrid teams.”
The Virtual Leadership Excellence Program is a fully customized learning management course within PRC’s suite of tools. While this model is designed for larger companies, there are programs available for teams of all sizes and workplace structures. Each program is designed to target critical aspects of team effectiveness resulting in optimal performance. The team at PRC is skilled in evaluating team health and building a timely, integrated and effective program to leverage team strengths and cultivate team cultures built on trust and mutual respect.
Powers is the author of Virtual Teams for Dummies and Working from Home for Dummies, published by Wiley. She is a leadership development expert, thought leader, keynote speaker, program developer, trainer and executive coach who helps CEOs and corporations modernize their workplaces for the hybrid working world. She is an authorized partner for the Wiley suite of workplace assessment tools as well as a certified facilitator of Brene Brown’s Dare to Lead.
About Powers Resource Center
PRC offers training products and programs that focus on modern leadership for the future of work through developing engaged, emotionally intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. We believe in the radical idea that careers should bring joy, fulfillment and growth. We are our clients’ trusted partners, bringing fresh eyes, strategic thinking, and straightforward, honest advice to help build thriving, agile workplaces. Over the past 25 years, PRC has worked with more than 300 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create cultures that get them excited and deliver results. In fact, if you have any employee training planned in the next 30 days, with a quick conversation PRC can help tighten up your training initiative to ensure even better results. Reach out to us today for a complimentary optimization call and let us audit your training and development programs to see if you are missing commonly overlooked key success factors.https://www.powersresourcecenter.com/lets-connect/.
